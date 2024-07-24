LIVESTREAM: Marcos, NDRRMC hold situation briefing on Typhoon Carina’s effects

FLOOD. Commuters were forced to walk through flooded streets after continuous rains due to habagat inundated Taft Avenue in Manila, on July 24, 2024.

Bookmark and refresh this page for the livestream of the situation briefing on the impacts of Typhoon Carina at 11 am on Wednesday, July 24

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holds a situation briefing on Wednesday, July 24, at the headquarters of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on the impact of Typhoon Carina.

The storm and the enhanced southwest monsoon have brought heavy rains in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, resulting in widespread flooding.

Earlier Wednesday, Marcos said in a statement that government agencies have been directed to “provide swift assistance” to Filipinos impacted by the weather disturbance.

Malacañang said that P43.15 million in assistance has been given to more than 770,000 Filipinos affected by the southwest monsoon in the Visayas and Mindanao last week.

Bookmark and refresh this page for the livestream of the situation briefing at 11 am on Wednesday. – Rappler.com