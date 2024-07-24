WATCH: The impact of the enhanced southwest monsoon on Pampanga

More than 30 villages in at least five towns in Pampanga grapple with floods

PAMPANGA, Philippines – A mother and her child died in Barangay Pampang, Angeles City on Wednesday morning, July 24, due to soil erosion caused by non-stop rain brought about by the southwest monsoon enhanced by Super Typhoon Carina.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. confirmed the deaths of the mother and her child.

More than 30 barangays in at least five towns from the City of San Fernando, Masantol, Macabebe, Minalin, and Sto. Tomas are flooded.

Classes in Pampanga have been suspended, while some flights from Clark International Airport have been canceled.

SM Malls in the area are open for shelter and parking, as the province remains under a red rainfall warning. Joann Manabat reports. – Rappler.com