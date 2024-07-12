WATCH: PH officials, foreign ambassadors mark 8th anniversary of 2016 arbitral award

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Top Philippine security and diplomatic officials, as well as envoys of various missions to Manila, gathered on Friday, July 12, to commemorate the 2016 arbitral ruling.
From National Security Adviser Eduardo Año to West Philippine Sea advocate and expert retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio, here are the speeches that were delivered during the forum, organized by the think tank Stratbase ADR Institute and co-sponsored by the Australian and American embassies in Manila.
Watch their speeches here:
Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez
Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu
Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman
Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuya Endo
United States Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson
Former Supreme Court justice Antonio Carpio
Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro
Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Año
