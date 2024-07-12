WATCH: PH officials, foreign ambassadors mark 8th anniversary of 2016 arbitral award

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

AGROUND. An aerial view shows the BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, March 9, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – Top Philippine security and diplomatic officials, as well as envoys of various missions to Manila, gathered on Friday, July 12, to commemorate the 2016 arbitral ruling.

From National Security Adviser Eduardo Año to West Philippine Sea advocate and expert retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio, here are the speeches that were delivered during the forum, organized by the think tank Stratbase ADR Institute and co-sponsored by the Australian and American embassies in Manila.

Watch their speeches here:

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu

Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Hartman

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuya Endo

United States Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson

Former Supreme Court justice Antonio Carpio

Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro

Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Año

