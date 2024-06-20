LIVESTREAM: Pope Francis holds dialogue with Asia-Pacific students

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘Building Bridges Across Asia-Pacific,’ an encounter between Pope Francis and university students, is scheduled for 8 pm on Thursday, June 20 (Manila time)

MANILA, Philippines – Pope Francis is holding a dialogue with Asia-Pacific students on Thursday, June 20, as part of a series of events to discuss the youth’s concerns and share them with the leader of the Catholic Church.

“Building Bridges Across Asia-Pacific: A Synodal Encounter between Pope Francis and University Students” is scheduled for 8 pm on Thursday (Manila time). It is organized by Loyola University Chicago and co-organized by the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

The event includes students from the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea, and more.

The following are the participating universities, according to the organizers:

Ateneo de Manila University (Manila, Philippines)

Australian Catholic University (Brisbane, Australia)

Fu Jen Catholic University (Taipei, Taiwan)

Sogang University (Seoul, South Korea)

Sophia University (Tokyo, Japan)

Universitas Sanata Dharma (Yogyakarta, Indonesia)

