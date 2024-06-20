LIVESTREAM: Pope Francis holds dialogue with Asia-Pacific students

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Pope Francis is holding a dialogue with Asia-Pacific students on Thursday, June 20, as part of a series of events to discuss the youth’s concerns and share them with the leader of the Catholic Church.
“Building Bridges Across Asia-Pacific: A Synodal Encounter between Pope Francis and University Students” is scheduled for 8 pm on Thursday (Manila time). It is organized by Loyola University Chicago and co-organized by the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.
The event includes students from the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea, and more.
The following are the participating universities, according to the organizers:
- Ateneo de Manila University (Manila, Philippines)
- Australian Catholic University (Brisbane, Australia)
- Fu Jen Catholic University (Taipei, Taiwan)
- Sogang University (Seoul, South Korea)
- Sophia University (Tokyo, Japan)
- Universitas Sanata Dharma (Yogyakarta, Indonesia)
Watch the dialogue with Pope Francis at the topmost portion of this page. – Rappler.com
