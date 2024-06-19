Rappler Recap: Sara Duterte quits Marcos Cabinet

Rappler's Bonz Magsambol gives a recap of Vice President Sara Duterte's move to drop the Department of Education portfolio, and the events leading to her decision

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday, June 19, resigned from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet, signifying that the so-called Uniteam political alliance has come to an end.

Duterte did not explain why she stepped down as education secretary, but insisted that it was not a sign of her weakness.

“Mga kababayan, ang aking pagbibitiw ay hindi lulan ng kahinaan kundi dala ng tunay na malasakit para sa ating mga guro at kabataang Pilipino (My resignation is not from a place of weakness, but is brought about by my genuine concern for teachers and the Filipino youth),” Duterte said.

Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol provides a recap of her resignation and the events leading to her decision. – Rappler.com

