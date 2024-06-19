WATCH: Sara Duterte says resignation from DepEd ‘out of concern for teachers, PH youth’

Vice President Sara Duterte gives an update on the state of basic education in the country and her key programs at the Department of Education before announcing her resignation from the Marcos Cabinet

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte resigned as education secretary on Wednesday, June 19

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted her resignation from his Cabinet. She will continue to perform her role as the second highest leader of the land.

In a brief press conference that was livestreamed shortly after Malacañang announced her resignation, Duterte gave an update on the state of basic education in the country and her key programs at the Department of Education.

Towards the end of her statement, she shared that she had an audience with Marcos that afternoon to tender her resignation from the DepEd. She said her decision is not due to any “weakness,” on her part, but “out of genuine concern for our teachers and Filipino youth.”

Watch her full statement in the video above. – Rappler.com