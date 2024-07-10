WATCH: Senate resumes its hearing on Alice Guo, illegal POGOs

LIVE

The Senate is ready to issue Bamban Mayor Alice Guo's arrest order if she snubs the hearing again

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality and the committees on Migrant Workers, as well as Public Order and Dangerous Drugs hold a hearing on illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators or POGOs in Central Luzon.

Embattled Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and her alleged involvement in illegal POGO operations in Tarlac have been the subject of Senate hearings since May.

The Bamban mayor skipped the hearing on June 26, prompting Senator Risa Hontiveros to issue a subpoena for her to attend. Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said on Tuesday, July 9 that it is ready to order the arrest of Guo in case she snubs the hearing again.

The Bamban mayor is under preventive suspension ordered by the Ombudsman. The suspension was due to a graft case filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government over serious illegal acts and her link to illegal activities of POGOs.

