SPECIAL COVERAGE: Marcos’ 3rd State of the Nation Address | SONA 2024

Tune in at 3 pm on Monday, July 22, for analyses, insights, context, fact checks, and updates via Rappler's SONA panel

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his third State of Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Monday, July 22.

Rappler’s special coverage of the 2024 SONA brings you analyses, insights, context, fact checks, and the latest updates as the event unfolds.

Rappler head of community Pia Ranada hosts the special coverage with panelists columnist and editorial consultant John Nery, veteran journalist Inday Espina-Varona, and former presidential adviser Ronald Llamas. Rappler editor-at-large Marites Vitug, resident economist JC Punongbayan, and Rappler reporters are also dialing in.

Bookmark this page to watch Rappler’s special coverage starting 3 pm. – Rappler.com