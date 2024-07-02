LIVESTREAM: Vatican foreign minister holds press conference in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Vatican’s foreign minister, Archbishop Paul Gallagher, is holding a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, July 2, as part of his six-day official visit to the Philippines.

Gallagher, 70, has served as secretary for relations with states since November 8, 2014. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said he is making the first official visit of a Vatican foreign minister to the Philippines in the 72 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the Holy See.

Gallagher is set to face the media after a meeting with his Filipino counterpart, Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, and before his courtesy call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

According to the DFA, Gallagher will discuss with Manalo “areas of cooperation between the Holy See and the Philippines, such as higher education, migration governance, interfaith dialogue, and climate change.” The two ministers “will also exchange views on regional and international issues.”

– Rappler.com