View from Manila: Did PH and China pass the test on Ayungin this time?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin are coming to Manila just as de-escalation at sea kicks in

MANILA, Philippines – There was a bit of trepidation in the final week of July as the Philippine military’s Western Command geared up for an overdue resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal, where the rusting BRP Sierra Madre stands as a makeshift military outpost and symbol of Filipino ingenuity and stubbornness.

The mission on Saturday, July 27, went on incident-free, albeit with a number of Chinese vessels keeping watch of the Philippines’ ML Lapu-Lapu and BRP Cape Engaño (four from the China Coast Guard, three from its Navy, two Chinese Maritime Militia ships).

But a furious exchange of words happened between the Philippines and China over the “provisional agreement” (or arrangement) that was meant to bring tensions down in the first place.

The Philippine has repeatedly said that it did not agree to China’s ask of prior notification and on-board inspection of vessels during resupply missions. Beijing is insisting that these were part of the terms of the agreement.

The exchange of notes has not been made public. The chances that it would ever be made public are slim, even as its existence has been announced and broadcast during a gather of foreign ministers in Laos for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The July 27 resupply mission has been seen as a test of more than a month of efforts — among diplomats and defense and security officials — to make sure tensions go down, and that no longer would an ax or knife be wielded before Philippine soldiers in the South China Sea.

The arrangement (or agreement) has clearly worked, even as Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza scored her Chinese counterparts on Sunday, July 28, for having “mischaracterized” the Philippine resupply mission.

“Instead of acknowledging how two countries were able to manage differences in order to avoid miscalculation and misunderstanding, the Spokesperson chose to misrepresent what has been agreed between the Philippines and China regarding RORE (rotation and resupply) missions in Ayungin Shoal,” said Daza.

She added: “Let us make it absolutely clear: the understanding between the Philippines and China was concluded in good faith, with the explicit agreement that it will not prejudice national positions. It is not helpful to keep giving false notions about what has been agreed on and how they were implemented.”

The veteran diplomat closed her Sunday statement by saying: “The Philippines will remain committed to the peaceful settlement of disputes, including through dialogue and consultation, and will honor the understanding on RORE missions. We expect China will also adhere to the understanding as negotiated.”

Government sources from the Philippines are adamant that Manila did not give in to Beijing’s asks, based on its so-called “principled positions.”

Why does China continue to insist otherwise? Could it just be navigating how this recent arrangement with the Philippines is perceived by its citizens? After all, it might not look good for a superpower to have said yes to terms that were not to its overwhelming advantage.

2+2 equals more

After Saturday’s smooth mission to Ayungin, it’s a less tense West Philippine Sea that the United States’ Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are walking into when they visit Manila for the fourth 2+2 joint ministerial meeting on Tuesday, July 30, with their Philippine counterparts Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense Secretary GIlberto Teodoro.

No major agreements are expected to be signed during this meeting, although the treaty-allies are expected to sign the General Security of Military Information Agreement by the end of the year — another landmark in bilateral ties that have gone on “hyperdrive.”

South China Sea issues will likely be discussed.

Blinken is coming off a blitz around the Indo-Pacific, including a 2+2 meeting alongside Austin in Japan with their Japanese counterparts (who were recently in Manila for the Philippine-Japan 2+2 and the signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement).

In Tokyo, the US announced plans to upgrade its military command based in Japan into a “joint force headquarters with expanded missions and operational responsibilities.” Austin, Blinken, Japan Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko, and Defense Minister Kihara Minoru said in a joint statement that the upgrade of US Forces Japan will be implemented alongside Japan’s plans to establish a joint command for its Japan Self-Defense Forces by March 2025.

The two countries, through their ministers, also called China the “greatest strategic challenge” in the region. The Philippines would certainly agree. – Rappler.com