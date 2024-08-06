View from Manila: Unpacking Washington’s ‘once-in-a-generation’ $500-M military funding 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS16) and the USS Mobile (LCS 26) during the maritime cooperative activity on July 31 in the West Philippine Sea.

The pledge to help fund the Philippines' military and coast guard is followed by a flurry of activities in the West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines – It was, again, with a touch of familiarity that United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin closed the fourth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between the foreign and defense ministers of the two treaty allies.

“It’s been a great day for our alliance here in Manila, and Gibo, and Ricky, Tony, thanks for your vision and your leadership,” Austin, a retired military general, said during a press conference inside Camp Aguinaldo, general headquarters of the Philippine military, on July 30. Manila hosted the meeting for the first time.

After the meeting, the US announced that it was allocating $500 million in Foreign Military Financing to the Philippines “to boost security collaboration with our oldest treaty ally in this region – new steps to strengthen the alliance.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his third visit to Manila in two years, said it was a “once-in-a-generation investment” meant to modernize both the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) — frontliners in the Philippines’ efforts to secure its sovereign rights and sovereignty claims in the West Philippine Sea.

The Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program, “enables eligible partner nations to purchase US defense articles, services, and training,” according to the US Department of National Defense’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The $500 million is unprecedented; Austin himself said so.

To better put the $500 million in FMF allocation in perspective, think about this: for fiscal year 2023, the US allocated over $243.56 million in total foreign assistance to the Philippines. This amount covered all types of support — military, energy, health, and education programs.

“This means Washington is doubling down on its commitment despite domestic partisan concerns about [former president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald] Trump’s discontinuity of the current regional policy,” explained Joshua Espeña, vice president of the International Development and Security Cooperation and a lecturer on international relations at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.

Where will the money go?

According to Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and a joint statement released by the four secretaries, a bilateral Philippines-Security Sector Assistance Roadmap (P-SSAR) will guide the “shared defense modernization planning and investments and inform the delivery of priority platforms over the next five to ten years.”

A separate $128 million has also been earmarked for fiscal year 2025 for projects under the PH-US Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) across seven locations.

But where should the money be spent?

Espeña said if he were to choose, he’d prioritize upgrades on hangars, air traffic systems, air defense systems, berthing areas, and maintenance depots for ships and amphibious capabilities. “Plus possible missile strike capabilities to pack a punch for conventional deterrence,” he added.

The modernization of the AFP and PCG is not just about the South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea, or responding to China’s expansionist dreams. The Philippines’ security policy, released in 2023, highlights the “divergences of claims, as well as the claimants’ methods of asserting their positions” in the West Philippine Sea. It also flagged possible conflict with Taiwan as a cause of concern because of its proximity to Luzon and the Filipino diaspora in the island.

Espeña said this concern is reflected by the fact that the Philippines picked EDCA bases “beyond the western flank” of the country. “Manila needs more eyes and ears to make better decisions to ensure that its diplomatic agreements with Beijing are long-lasting and enduring,” he added.

Manila recently forged a “provisional arrangement” with Beijing over missions to Ayungin Shoal, where the BRP Sierra Madre was run aground on purpose in 1999. The agreement or arrangement worked in July 2024, evidenced by an incident-free mission.

But it won’t be enough. The fact that it’s only provisional and formalized through an exchange of notes (with details still hidden from the public) make it clear that it’s but a stopgap measure.

Action in the West Philippine Sea

Also last week, waters that China claim as its own — even if they are well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) — played host to two separate joint sails or, as the AFP and foreign militaries call it, Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCAs).

A day after the 2+2 in Camp Aguinaldo, the Philippines’ BRP Ramon Alcaraz and the USS Mobile conducted activities within the Philippine EEZ.

“The primary objective of this activity is to strengthen the interoperability and cooperative capabilities of the Philippine Navy and the United States Navy. By conducting these exercises, both navies aim to improve their readiness and ability to operate together in ensuring maritime security and stability in the region,” said the AFP in a release.

Joint sails with the US have become part of the regular operations of the Philippine Navy in the West Philippine Sea.

Days later, the West Philippine Sea hosted a joint sail with Japan, the first bilateral MCA between Manila and Tokyo. The BRP Jose Rizal and JS Sazanami sailed the West Philippine Sea as “part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen regional and international cooperation towards realizing a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

JOINT SAIL. The BRP Jose Rizal (FF150) and the JS Sazanami (DD 113) sail together during the Philippine-Japan maritime cooperative activity on August 2 in the West Philippine Sea.

The two Asian countries recently signed a Reciprocal Access Agreement (although this joint sail is not an RAA activity, as the agreement has yet to be approved by the Philippine Senate and the Japan Diet).

The AFP, as in the past, did not say exactly where in the West Philippine Sea these drills took place.

Within the context of Blinken’s Indo-Pacific blitz, consider that in Japan, both Blinken and Austin announced that the US Forces Japan would expand alongside the creation of Japan’s own joint command.

It will be interesting to see Manila’s role given these new developments. After all, the Philippines has military deals with both (the Visiting Forces Agreement of the RAA), and both the Philippines and Japan are key allies of Washington in the region.

“The Philippines sits as one of the major locations for collective deterrence posture amid an expansionist China, whose goal is to establish sea control and denial to complete its imperial Eurasian control. Manila understands that its agency is paramount because International order is supposed to be plural, not imperial,” said Espeña.

What should Manila be mindful about? “Possible lags in commitments of its partners due to financial and political constraints,” said Espeña.

I’d add another thing: Manila’s own financial, political, and electoral constraints.

Good tidings in Mongolia

To kick off August, Secretary Manalo is visiting two Asian neighbors — Mongolia from August 4 to 6, then South Korea from the 6th to the 9th.

In Ulaanbaatar, Manalo met with Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh and Prime Minister of Mongolia Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai. Manila came with a “modest amount” in disaster risk reduction aid, and memorandums concerning the two countries’ foreign ministries, as well as on sports cooperation.

Manalo is the first Philippine foreign affairs secretary to make a bilateral official visit to Mongolia — right in time for the 50th year of formal diplomatic ties between the two countries.

FIRST OFFICIAL VISIT. Enrique Manalo is the first Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary to undertake a bilateral official visit to Mongolia.

There too, Manalo emphasized the importance of “international law and the rules-based international order.” “The Philippines has a strong interest in affirming, in particular, the 1982 UNCLOS, which guarantees, among others, the freedom of transit and right of access of landlocked states,” he told a press conference in Mongolia.

In South Korea, Manalo is set to meet Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul for a meeting that would touch on “areas of mutual concern such as political, defense, security, economic and development cooperation, as well as people-to-people ties,” as well as regional cooperation and international issues. – Rappler.com