Actress Dolly de Leon joins justice call for Himamaylan massacre victims

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CALL. Multi-awarded actress Dolly de Leon calls for justice for victims of killings in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

'The state perpetrators clearly have no regard for civil rights, democracy, nor freedom,' says actress Dolly de Leon in a recorded video

BACOLOD, Philippines – Multi-awarded actress and 80th Golden Globe Awards nominee Dolly de Leon has joined the call for justice for the four victims of the massacre and separate killing of a farmer in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental, in 2023.

De Leon, in a recorded video posted on the Facebook page of the Human Rights Advocates Negros (HRAN) on Thursday, July 25, appealed for justice for the the four members of the Fausto family in Sitio Kangkiling, Barangay Buenavista, Himamaylan, who were brutally killed on the night of June 14, 2023.

The June 2023 massacre victims included couple Rolly and Emelda Fausto and their two sons, aged 15 and 11 years old.

The international actress stressed that the killings of the Faustos, and Crispin Tingal Jr. in Buenavista, Himamaylan on May 3, 2023 have no place in a democratic society and are direct violations of the Constitution and Bill of Rights, alongside the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law.

Tingal, who served as vice chairperson of Tangalon Farmers’ Association in Kabankalan City, was killed by soldiers from the Army’s 94th Infantry Battalion based in Himamaylan City in May 2023, a month before the Fausto massacre occurred.

The military has strongly denied the allegation, saying that the farmer was killed in an encounter.

The 36-year-old Tingal was found killed, a day after he was allegedly seized by an armed group while on his way home from a May 3, 2023 livelihood training organized by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In 2023, his children alleged that Army operatives snatched Tingal, an allegation strongly denied by the military which maintained that he was a communist rebel who died in a clash with government forces.

De Leon pointed at government forces, accusing them of being responsible for the 2023 killings.

“The state perpetrators clearly have no regard for civil rights, democracy, nor freedom,” she said.

She said, “I am Dolly de Leon, a cultural worker, and I stand with farmers. Defend Negros! Stop militarization!”

Felipe Gelle, a HRAN staff member, told Rappler on Thursday, that the video was recorded late last year in Manila, “but we only decided to post it now” to step up the campaign to seek justice for the victims.

Gelle said they hoped De Leon’s call for justice would impact the quest for the resolution of the Fausto massacre and Tingal murder cases.

“We really know that this is the right time to let the public know that even the internationally-acclaimed actress is joining our crusade for swift justice for the Faustos rather than allowing the infamous case to be forgotten,” Gelle said.

Based on the report from Himamaylan police, the bodies of the victims bore close-range gunshot wounds allegedly from an M16 rifle.

Both the military and the New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) have accused each other of being behind the gruesome killing.

Rolly and Emelda had been members of the progressive groups Kilusang Mambubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) and Baklayan, Bito, Cabagal Farmers Association (BABICAFA), respectively.

The couple’s elder daughter, Emily, survived the attack but has apparently gone into hiding due to security concerns. She is being sought by authorities so she could shed light on what took place.

Himamaylan Mayor Rogelio Raymund Tongson has expressed willingness to help and assist Emily if she decided to come out in the open.

Gelle said Emily had moved out of Negros Occidental for her safety.

In 2023, Emily denied allegations made by military and police authorities that her parents had links to the NPA.

The human rights watchdog Karapatan said the Fausto couple had complained about being harassed as early as 2022.

The group said Emily’s mother went to the September 21 Movement office to report an illegal search and seizure in mid-April and on May 4, 2022. Earlier, in March 2022, the couple claimed that they were interrogated by armed men, some in military uniforms.

According to Karapatan, a worried Emelda reported finding boot marks near their door and their belongings searched and scattered just months before the massacre in 2023.

Vincent Parra, director of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Negros, said the police should not wait for Emily to come out and proceed with filing multiple murder complaints against the suspects.

“I think they have to simply refer to their current case buildup. I believe it will stand as is rather than let the Fausto massacre case hang. The police in Himamaylan City and in the province must act now and not wait for the 12-year prescriptive period for filing the case to lapse. The quest for justice for the Fausto massacre victims must continue,” Parra said.

Parra said CHR and the Negros Occidental police can collaborate.

However, Colonel Rainerio de Chavez, Negros Occidental police director, told Rappler that the police cannot file the complaint against suspects until Emily comes out and signs an affidavit.

He said the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Negros Occidental remained committed to give justice to the Fausto family.

“We have created a special investigation task group for the case,” De Chavez said. – Rappler.com