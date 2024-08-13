ASF resurgence threatens hog industries of two Negros provinces

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CULLED. A pig is being brought to an undisclosed culling site in Aklan after it was reportedly exposed to the dreaded African swine fever virus.

Local officials ramp up efforts to stop the disease from spreading from a town and infecting over half a million hogs on Negros Island

BACOLOD, Philippines – Local officials sounded the alarm as they confirmed the resurgence of the African swine fever (ASF) on Negros Island.

Alejandro Rafal Jr., provincial officer of the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Negros Oriental, confirmed on Tuesday, August 13, the surge in ASF infections in Valencia town.

He said the ASF cases were confined to the village of West Balabag, where 182 pigs had to be culled last week to prevent the disease from spreading.

The disease, if not contained, has the potential to wreak havoc again on the hog industries of Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental, two provinces on the island.

Data from the veterinary offices of two provinces showed that there were more than half a million hogs being raised on the island, with Negros Occidental accounting for approximately 300,000, and 255,513 for Negros Oriental.

Negros Oriental Governor Manuel Sagarbarria said on Tuesday that the provincial government and agriculture officials have put in place stricter measures to prevent the spread of ASF from West Balabag.

“We don’t want to return to a situation like last year, when scores of our hogs in Negros Oriental were wiped out by ASF and related diseases like hog cholera,” Sagarbarria said.

He said Negros Oriental was already close to being declared a “green zone,” a status indicating that an area is ASF-free, when information about the ASF resurgence startled local officials.

Rafal, meanwhile, said they took blood samples from more hogs within a 1,500-meter radius of West Balabag for testing, and to assess the situation. The samples have been sent to the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) in Manila for confirmatory tests.

“We are currently awaiting the results to determine whether ASF-infected pigs are present outside Valencia. Depending on the findings, additional stringent measures may be imposed,” Rafal said.

In Negros Occidental, local officials raised the ASF alert status, too, setting up checkpoints in strategic areas to prevent hogs and pork from being transported from Negros Oriental, according to Placeda Lemana, provincial veterinarian.

The checkpoints are manned by Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV) personnel, with support from the police and Army, 24 hours a day.

Road inspections are being done in key areas in the cities of Kabankalan, Himamaylan, and San Carlos, and the towns of La Castellana and Don Salvador Benedicto. These areas serve as entry and exit points to and from some Negros Oriental.

Lemana said security at various ports in the province has also been stepped up, adding that complacency was not an option amid the current ASF threat.

“To be safe, we will wait for a cue from BAI regarding updates on the recent Valencia ASF incident. We cannot take for granted our 300,000 pigs being at risk again – no more, please,” Lemana said.

She said they were focused on monitoring and restocking the province’s hog population, “so we need to be extra cautious,” Lemana said.

Colonel Rainerio de Chavez, Negros Occidental police director, said police personnel were closely working with the provincial government to keep the disease from spreading to the province.

In 2023, ASF and hog cholera caused serious damage to the hog industry in Negros Occidental, resulting in the deaths of more than 18,000 in the province, including Bacolod City.

Lemana said Negros Occidental relies on local pork and BAI-approved imports. The province has closed its borders to hogs from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, but allows pork by-products if they have the required BAI clearances. – Rappler.com