Amorsolo’s ‘Mango Harvesters’ stolen from private museum in Negros Occidental

STOLEN. 'Mango Harvesters' (1936) by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo was stolen from the Hofileña Museum in Silay, Negros Occidental.

The 1936 painting by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo reportedly went missing after the Hofileña Museum hosted two batches of tourists on July 3

BACOLOD, Philippines – Heritage advocates in Silay City, Negros Occidental, have asked the public to help track down a painting by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo that had been stolen from a private museum in the city.

In a Facebook post on Friday, July 5, Silay Heritage relayed the theft of one of the prized collections of the Hofileña Museum, Amorsolo’s Mango Harvesters (1936).

“Please help in the recovery of this important piece of art,” the Silay heritage advocacy group said, and provided contact information of local police.

Mango Harvesters, owned by the Hofileña family, measures 12 x 18 inches. It is part of the collection of the late Ramon Hofiĺeña, a known art conosseiur in Negros Occidental and billed as the “Father of Heritage Conservation” in Silay.

The missing painting was on the second floor of the museum, alongside the works of Filipino masters Felix Resurreccion Hidalgo and Juan Luna, as well as National Artist Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera, and renowned expressionist Ang Kiukok, among others.

The painting was believed to have been stolen from the Hofileña Museum, located along Cinco de Noviembre Street in Silay, on Wednesday, July 3.

City tourism officer Gerle Sulmaca told Rappler on Saturday, July 6, that museum manager Rene Hofileña reported the incident to her office on Friday morning.

Sulmaca said that according to Hofileña, the museum hosted two batches of tourists on July 3. At the time, there was only one tour guide on duty.

Sulmaca said the museum has a list of those who joined the July 3 tour, which will be turned over to investigators.

Silay Mayor Joedith Gallego vowed to help in the search for the stolen painting. She ordered Silay police chief Lieutenant Colonel Mark Anthony Darroca to prioritize the case.

The mayor will have an ocular inspection on Saturday to see what the city government could do to help in securing the rest of the valuable art pieces in the museum built by Severino Hofileña and Gilda Ledesma in the 1930s.

Retired tourism officer Ver Pacete told Rappler, “As far as my recollection is concerned, the late Ramon Hofileña really put premium value on that art piece (Mango Harvesters) when he was still alive. It’s really, really precious for him.”

Amorsolo, the “Grand Old Man of Philippine Art,” was the Philippines’ first National Artist. He is known for his luminous depiction of the country’s rural landscape and his portraits.

Silay, dubbed as the “Little Paris of Negros Occidental,” is known for its cultural and historical conservation and protection. – Rappler.com