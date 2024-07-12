Amorsolo painting stolen from Negros Occidental museum recovered in Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STOLEN. 'Mango Harvesters' (1936) by National Artist Fernando Amorsolo was stolen from the Hofileña Museum in Silay, Negros Occidental.

'We want to know how the stolen painting was traveled from Negros Occidental to Manila, and how the nabbed suspect bought it,' says Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office director Colonel Rainerio de Chavez

BACOLOD, Philippines – A painting of the late national artist Fernando Armorsolo that was stolen from a private museum in Silay City, Negros Occidental, had already been recovered in Manila by a team from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Colonel Rainerio de Chavez, director of the Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office (NOCPPO), confirmed the news to Rappler on Friday afternoon, July 12, saying members of the Hofileña family who were based in Manila had already reclaimed the stolen art piece.

The buyer-turned-suspect, said De Chavez, had also been charged for violation of the Anti-Fencing Law. Police, however, still withheld the name of the arrested suspect.

De Chavez said he had already ordered Colonel Mark Anthony Derroca, chief of the Silay Component City Police Station (SCCPS), to go to Manila and coordinate with the NBI regarding the case.

“We want to know how the stolen painting was traveled from Negros Occidental to Manila, and how the nabbed suspect bought it,” the NOCCPO chief said.

“We also need to know who sold the painting or who were those who stole it from the Hofileña Museum in Silay,” he added.

The 1934 Amorsolo painting titled “Mango Harvesters” that measures 12×18 inches is owned by the Hofileña family in Silay.

It was acquired by the late Ramon Hofileña, dubbed as the “father of heritage conservation” in Silay City; thus, it costs millions of pesos nowadays.

It was reported to be stolen by Reñe Hofileña, the younger brother of Ramon and the sitting manager of the museum, to the SCCPS and City Tourism Office on July 3.

On Monday, July 8, Reñe said their family hired a private detective to locate the painting. They also asked the assistance of the NBI. – Rappler.com