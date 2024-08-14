Army clears Iloilo, Capiz schools of NPA recruitment allegations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CLEAR. Major General Marion Sison, chief of the Army's 3rd Infantry Division, clears two Western Visayas schools on Tuesday, August 13, that were tagged by the Philippine National Police as rebel recruitment grounds.

Student-led progressive organizations criticize the PNP for alleging rebel recruitment in schools without showing sufficient evidence

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Army officials in Western Visayas have cleared a state university and a secondary public school of allegations that they were being used as recruitment grounds for the New People’s Army (NPA) in the region.

The West Visayas State University (WVSU) in Calinog, Iloilo City, and Putian National High School (PNHS) in Cuartero, Capiz, were included in a list released by Philippine National Police (PNP) operations head Colonel Randy Arceo during an August 6 Senate committee hearing.

The list, which included 23 educational institutions nationwide, alleged that the schools were being used for NPA recruitment and radicalization.

The Army’s 3rd Infantry Division has since cleared WVSU and PNHS after school administrators strongly denied the allegations, pointing out that there was no substantial evidence and that the claims could harm the schools’ reputations and integrity.

The PNP in Western Visayas also said it has no records of ongoing NPA recruitment at the two schools, particularly at PNHS.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3rd ID, said on Tuesday, August 13, that they have not monitored any NPA recruitment at the schools, contrary to Arceo’s list.

Sison added that they have been proactive in addressing armed conflict and concerns about alleged rebel recruitment through the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC).

He said their anti-insurgency initiatives, in collaboration with the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) and other agencies, have reduced NPA recruitments across the region.

Lieutenant Colonel Arnel Solis, PNP-Western Visayas public information chief, said the region’s police office also has no information about any ongoing NPA recruitment in the two schools. But he claimed that the PNHS has been cleared of NPA influence as early as 2019.

The Iloilo-based Daily Guardian quoted Solis as saying that Camp Crame may have obtained the list from other sources.

WVSU was ranked 15th among the institutions on the list as alleged NPA recruitment grounds, while PNHS topped the list.

Student-led progressive organizations at WVSU have criticized the PNP for alleging rebel recruitment in schools without showing sufficient evidence.

The Lakas Youth Organization, Sandigan ng Mag-aaral para sa Sambayanan, and the University Students’ Alliance have condemned the PNP’s actions as an “inappropriate focus.”

“While state universities and colleges face budget cuts leading to deteriorating facilities and declining educational quality, the government’s focus remains on red-tagging, driven by corruption and misplaced priorities,” read part of their joint statement.

They also criticized the stricter requirements imposed on on-campus organizations, claiming these measures suppress “democratic rights and stifle critical awareness” among students. – Rappler.com