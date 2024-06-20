Henry Teves, brother of expelled lawmaker Arnie Teves, arrested in Dumaguete

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ARREST. The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirms on Thursday, June 20, 2024, the arrest of Pryde Henry Alipit Teves, a designated terrorist and a brother of former Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr., in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

The Teves brothers plus 11 others are allegedly involved in killings and harassment in Negros Oriental

CEBU, Philippines – Police arrested former Negros Oriental Governor Pryde Henry Teves in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental on Thursday, June 20 over alleged violations of the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012.

Detectives from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Negros Oriental served the arrest warrant against Teves at around 8:15 am at Dr. Vicente Locsin Street in Barangay Taclobo, Dumaguete City.

Judge Marlon Jay Guillena Moneva of the Cebu City Regional Trial Court Branch 74 issued the arrest warrant on May 13. Bail was set at P200,000.

“Teves, 51, was apprehended following his designation as a most-wanted person (MWP) at both the provincial and regional levels,” a press release from the Department of Justice read.

In August 2023, the Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) designated Teves, as well as his brother, now fugitive ex-congressman Arnie Teves, and 11 others as terrorists, citing their involvement in several alleged killings and harassment in Negros Oriental.

Arnie Teves was named the alleged mastermind in the 2023 assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Timor-Leste recently placed the fugitive under house arrest.

On March 24, 2023, police and military forces seized multiple firearms and ammunition during a raid at an agribusiness compound registered to Pryde Henry Teves.

The former governor also admitted that his driver was a suspected spotter in the killing of a former provincial government employee, during a Senate public inquiry in April 2023. – Rappler.com