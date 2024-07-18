Bacolod’s Manokan Country reopens temporarily amid redevelopment tensions

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BACOLOD, Philippines – Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez ordered the reopening of the iconic Manokan Country for a month, a day after city hall closed it down.

Benitez’s decision on Wednesday, July 17, was intended to buy time for the affected tenants to relocate to the SM City Bacolod Transport Terminal, which they had previously resisted.

The move was driven by humanitarian considerations, according to Bacolod City Legal Office head Romeo Carlos Ting.

The 41-year-old Manokan Country, known for its famous chicken inasal (grilled chicken), had been shut down a day earlier to make way for a new commercial center project, displacing at least 24 stall owners, many of whom had operated their small food businesses in the area for decades.

The redevelopment project, spearheaded by SM Prime Holdings Incorporated (SMPHI), would transform the site into a mixed-use commercial property. It is part of a larger P4-billion project aimed at modernizing the property which hosts the Manokan Country, Vendor’s Plaza, and the Bacolod Arts, Youth, and Sports (BAYS) Center.

“A win-win solution has been reached,” Ting said.

The city government and SMPHI have reached a compromise with the affected tenants, offering them several concessions to ease their transition. The offers included the following:

Deferred payment of unpaid rent over the next two years

Waived surcharges and interest on overdue payments

Two years of free rent at the SM City Bacolod Transport Hub

Initially resistant to relocating, the tenants have now agreed to vacate the property after the one-month extension, and after they were assured that they will be prioritized in the new Manokan Country once the project is completed.

Lawyer Joemax Ortiz, legal counsel of the affected tenants, said the “best offers” from both the city government and SMPHI came a bit late.

Ortiz said his clients already signed a manifesto not to file a case for the nullification of the 40-year lease agreement between the city government and SMPHI for the redevelopment of the 16,875-square meter city government-owned property on Father Mauricio Ferrero Street, Reclamation Area in Barangay 12.

However, rental rates for the new location remained a contentious issue, with SMPHI proposing P250 per square meter, while tenants wanted it fixed at P100.

“This issue needs to be resolved next,” Ting said.

The progressive group Bayan-Negros, however, maintained its opposition to the redevelopment plan, criticizing the local government and SMPHI for the lack of public consultation.

“This will inevitably lead to exorbitant rents for Manokan tenants and higher prices for consumers,” read a statement released by the group.

The group said the plan threatens to integrate small entrepreneurs into SMPHI’s mega-mall complex, undermining the heritage and economic independence of local businesses.

“Demolishing the 41-year-old iconic Manokan Country, despite its status as a presumed heritage site in Bacolod sets a precedent for similar projects under Mayor Benitez’s administration that prioritize corporate interests over the broader welfare of Bacolod residents,” Bayan-Negros said.

Manokan Country was established through City Ordinance No. 16-1983 more than four decades ago.

In November last year, SMPHI paid the city P131.8 million upfront for seven years’ rent. Under the agreement, SMPHI will pay an annual rental fee of P21.26 million, with a 5% increase every three years. – Rappler.com