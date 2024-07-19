Bohol vice governor dies at 52

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PASSING. Bohol Vice Governor Dionisio Victor A. Balite passed away at the age of 52.

'Forever, your name and memories, remain in our memory, even after your departure,' Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado says in a social media post

CEBU, Philippines – Bohol Vice Governor Dionisio Victor A. Balite passed away on Wednesday, July 17 at the age of 52.

The official Facebook page of the Bohol provincial government confirmed his passing on Thursday.

“Our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy go out to the Balite family during this difficult time. The province has lost a compassionate leader and a true advocate for the people,” the local government unit said.

Balite was the youngest of six children of former Bohol vice governor Dionisio Dajalos Balite and the late Dr. Lilia Balite.

Before entering politics, the late vice governor served as a high school principal of the BIT International College, formerly the Bohol Institute of Technology (BIT), from 1993 to 1995. He also served as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at BIT International College.

Balite first won as a Bohol provincial board member in 2016, reelected three years later and served until 2022. During his first term as board member, he was chairman of the Committee of Social Services and became a senior board member in his second term.

In the 2022 elections, Balite won as vice governor of Bohol. He was also elected as president of the League of Vice Governors of the Philippines in Central Visayas.

Balite assumed the role of acting governor after Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado and 68 other officials were placed under preventive suspension in May over the construction and operation of the controversial Captain’s Peak Resort in Bohol’s famous natural monument Chocolate Hills.

“Vice Governor, sa kanunay, ang imong ngalan ug mga handumanan, magpabilin sa among panumduman, bisan pa man sa imong pagbiya (forever, your name and memories, remain in our memory, even after your departure),” Aumentado said in a social media post on Thursday.

Balite’s wake is at the BIT International College Dao Chapel until July 30. The tentative date for his funeral is on July 31 at the Victoria Memorial Park.

Rappler reached out to one of Balite’s children to ask about the vice governor’s cause of death but was informed that the family did not wish to disclose any information on the matter. – Rappler.com