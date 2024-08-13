Bomb threat halts classes at University of Cebu campus

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CLEARED. Police personnel declared at around 10 am on Tuesday, August 13, that the University of Cebu Banilad campus was cleared from any bomb threat.

University of Cebu Chancellor Candice Gotianuy urges individuals to avoid posting threats to vent grievances and instead, seek professional help for their personal problems

CEBU, Philippines – Classes were suspended at the University of Cebu (UC) Banilad campus in Cebu City when a netizen posted on social media a threat to shoot people and bomb the school on Tuesday, August 13.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, a certain “Alejandra Shaleej” wrote a long letter alleging being raped by a family friend and then blamed for the traumatic event.

“As a child I grew accustomed to bullying, being left out, being let down, hell even my own parents can’t spare time to listen to me. Everybody would just rather cut me off and proceed to living their own lives without realizing how much they have ruined mine,” the post read.

Shaleej said that they planned on entering the university’s campus while dressed as a student, carrying a bag which contained a mechanic’s overall suit, six hand grenades, a shotgun, a long barrel rifle, and a M1911 pistol.

Sheleej claimed that the bag was placed in one of the air vents from inside the campus a day before their “planned mission” by an acquaintance who shared the same anger towards the university administration.

Shaleej warned the university that if they suspended classes, the former would simply go home, pick up another bag containing the same equipment, and perform the act at a different university.

UC Chancellor Candice Gotianuy said in an advisory that the explosive ordnance disposal unit of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Team cleared the Banilad campus from any bomb threat.

“We currently do not know who the individual is. The PNP’s Anti-Cyber Crime Unit is tracking the person who posted [the Facebook post],” Gotianuy told Rappler in a text message on Tuesday noontime.

The chancellor urged individuals to avoid posting threats in an effort to air out grievances and instead, seek professional help for personal problems.

“We welcome anyone to contact our guidance office or Students’ Affairs Office for any problem or concerns,” she said in her advisory.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing mental health problems, the following hotlines are available below:



Hopeline PH

0917 558 4673

0918 873 4673

(02) 8804 4673

In Touch: Crisis Line

0919 056 0709

0917 800 1123

0922 893 8944

(02) 8893 7603

National Center for Mental Health

1553

180018881553

0919 057 1553

0917 899 8727

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya

0966 467 9626

0939 936 5433

0939 937 5433

– Rappler.com