Cadiz’s legless swimming sensation aims for international glory

SWIMMING SENSATION. Cadiz City's Zach Lucas Obsioma with his coach Max Fermales, international swimming champ and Eric Buhain, and Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson in Cebu City.

After bagging three golds and a silver during the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu, 10-year-old Zach Lucas Obsioma is training again for more battles ahead

BACOLOD, Philippines – Ten-year-old Zach Lucas Obsioma dreams of joining the Philippine paralympic team and, ultimately, competing in an international swimming event.

The stamina and determination of the legless swimmer from Cadiz City, Negros Occidental, caught the attention of international swimming champ-turned-coach Eric Buhain, who saw a bright future for him following the boy’s impressive performance during the just-held Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City.

He went home with two gold medals and a silver after competing in the 50-meter backstroke, 50-meter freestyle, and 50-meter breaststroke, which left spectators in awe during the Palaro’s para swimming events.

Max Fermales, Obsioma’s coach, said he was astonished at the boy’s victories.

“He’s gutsy. And we can really sense his will to win,” Fermales said. “We told Zach to stay focused as he is not yet at the top of his journey. There are still more battles to fight.”

Fermales said the boy has been following his advice diligently.

After the Palaro in Cebu, he resumed swimming training in preparation for future competitions.

“We want to prepare him every day for much bigger competitions,” Fermales said.

The para athlete’s daily routine now includes 5 am to 8 am practices, and he maintains a strict diet of fruits and vegetables.

While the young Obsioma has emerged as an emblem of resilience and inspiration, his condition broke the heart of his mother when she gave birth to him on August 16, 2013.

The boy was born with Phocomelia syndrome, a rare condition resulting in severely shortened or absent limbs. His mother, Evita, told Rappler that her initial reaction to his condition was heartbreak.

“It felt as if my heart would explode. Daw indi ko gid siya mabaton (It was like I can’t accept him),” she said.

For three months, Evita confessed, the boy was kept away from public view until a pediatrician advised against it.

Evita said seeing her husband’s unwavering support and love for their son began to change her heart. It was her husband, she said, who always cheered her up by reminding her that despite the boy’s condition, “Gwapo ni ‘ya bata ko (My son is handsome).”

Little did the parents know that the boy was a hidden sports gem who was destined to shine.

Now, Evita said she has become his son’s cheerleader. “I have mixed emotions – happy, excited, and, at the same time, also nervous – whenever Zach competes, considering his situation,” she said.

Evita said her son’s journey as a para athlete began by “accident” as he was initially fond of badminton, football, and volleyball.

“His father and I discouraged him because of his physical condition. But Zach is not a quitter,” Evita said.

Undeterred, he eventually found his calling in swimming, thanks to a woman who first encouraged and coached him.

While enrolled at the Special Education (SPED) Cadiz Center, Zach was spotted by the late Cherill Ducay, who encouraged him to try swimming, and later coached him.

Just two weeks after starting swimming lessons at Laura’s Resort in Cadiz, Zach was found himself competing in the Palarong Panlalawigan of Negros Occidental in March 2023.

He won gold in three events and then qualified for the Western Visayas Regional Athletics Meet (WVRAA) in Aklan, and then the Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City the same year.

Last May, he did it again at WVRRA Meet in Bacolod where he emerged as a swimming sensation and source of inspiration for many who watched his performance.

Arlene Bermejo, Cadiz schools division superintendent, was all praises for the boy’s stamina and determination.

“He is someone who never worries about his physical condition. Instead, he just goes on swimming without minding what people are saying about his disability,” she said.

Cadiz Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. also expressed pride in Zach’s accomplishments, calling him their “hero” and pledging the city government’s support for his future competitions. – Rappler.com