Cebu City acting mayor offers P100K for info on pawnshop robbers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ROBBERY. Three men are seen hastily taking the jewelry from Macy's Jewelry Store in downtown Cebu City on Thursday, August 8.

'This incident is also a wake-up call for all business owners to prioritize security measures, such as installing cameras and hiring trained personnel, to safeguard their establishments,' the management of a pawnshop and jewelry store says

CEBU, Philippines – Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia told reporters on Friday, August 9, that he was offering P100,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of suspects that recently robbed two pawnshops along F. Calderon Street in downtown Cebu.

Based on initial police reports, three armed men entered the premises of D’ Gold Chain Jewelries Store Co. while another three were on lookout just outside the store at around noon on Thursday, August 8, and took all of their jewelry.

They later entered a neighboring pawnshop, Macy’s Jewelry Store, and then left the scene on motorcycles.

At least P14 million worth of jewelry was stolen in the incident.

Police initially announced that they were able to identify and were in hot pursuit of two suspects. Garcia told reporters on Friday afternoon that police have managed to identify third and fourth suspects.

The mayor said police recovered a helmet and a motorcycle used by the robbers as a getaway vehicle and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) used in carrying the stolen jewelry.

“The helmet is already in the hands of the police for them to make the [latent fingerprint analysis],” the acting mayor said.

Police are now coordinating with the Land Transportation Office for more information on the suspects and their vehicles.

Garcia added that he gave Cebu City Police Office acting city director Colonel Antonietto Cañete 48 hours from the time of the incident to solve the case.

Wake-up call

Another neighboring pawnshop, Eden’s Pawnshop and Jewelry Store, released a statement on the issue, calling for stronger police presence in the community.

“The fact that this crime occurred in broad daylight is a shocking reflection of the brazenness of these criminals and their alarming lack of fear towards local law enforcement…This incident underscores the urgent need for a stronger police presence in our community,” their statement read.

The store management appealed to police to intensify their efforts in securing the safety of their area.

“This incident is also a wake-up call for all business owners to prioritize security measures, such as installing cameras and hiring trained personnel, to safeguard their establishments,” they said.

On November 25, 2023, four armed men robbed the Oro Sugbu Pawnshop and Jewelry Store along Colon Street in Cebu City—less than a kilometer away from the pawnshops along F. Calderon Street.

Rappler has reached out to the management of D’ Gold Chain Jewelries Store Co. for a comment on the issue but refused to give a statement. – Rappler.com