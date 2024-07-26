Cebuano footballer awarded for heroic rescue of drowning child

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I noticed that the child was struggling to swim, his head was sinking and he was panicking so I had to act,' says Eugene Ivan Ynclino of Talisay City in Cebu

CEBU, Philippines – Officials of San Carlos City in Negros Occidental on Wednesday, July 24, gave 16-year-old Eugene Ivan Ynclino of Talisay City in Cebu, a Lifesaver Award for rescuing a fellow minor from nearly drowning.

On Monday, July 22, Ynclino was relaxing with his fellow athletes from the Don Bosco Technical College Cebu Football Club when he noticed a young John Mark Lucero flailing in the water near the seawall of Park Marina.

“I noticed that the child was struggling to swim, his head was sinking and he was panicking so I had to act…They were telling me not to jump into the water but I just had to,” Ynclino told Rappler on Thursday evening, July 25.

As he was about to jump, Ynclino slipped on the stairs by the seawall and hit the back of his head. Despite this, he persisted in diving and swimming towards the child in haste. He eventually succeeded in bringing the boy to safety.

After the incident, the hero and the child survivor were brought to the San Carlos Doctors’ Hospital for medical assistance and examination.

Even with minor injuries, Ynclino was still able to join his teammates for the 2024 Pintaflores Football Cup U16 Nationals. In the last game of the tournament, the young Lucero and his parents came to show their gratitude and support for the young hero.

Honor and service

San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo and city disaster risk reduction and management officer Joe Recalex Alingasa Jr. presented the Lifesaver Award to Ynclino on Wednesday.

“Eugene’s selfless act serves as an inspiration to all of us, highlighting the importance of readiness in times of crisis. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Eugene for his bravery and kindness that saved a life,” Gustilo said in a Facebook post.

Cebu City acting mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who is an alumni of Ynclino’s school, also expressed gratitude towards the young footballer in a social media post, commending him for his heroism.

“Kinsa nga Bosconian ang dili ma proud ani? Wala gyud (What Bosconion wouldn’t be proud of this? Absolutely none). Thank you for your compassion, fearlessness, and heroism, Eugene,” his post read.

In an interview with Rappler, Ynclino’s father, Eugene Ynclino III, said that he was proud of his son and that he was happy his “training” paid off.

“My idea of letting him learn how to swim is so that if anybody would need his help or if he needs to survive in a flood or maybe the boat capsized or whatever, he will be able to survive and at the same time, if there will be others who need him, he will be able to help them,” the father said.

“We train our kids, not just to survive, but to be useful to society…The essence of our living is the giving, and in that manner, our kids will become better people,” he added.

When asked about being a hero, Ynclino said that he believed anybody could be a hero, especially if they were “a true Bosconian that cared for others.” – Rappler.com