Visayas
Visayas
Philippine Coast Guard

LOOK: PCG conducts medical evacuation of injured Chinese seafarer in Antique

Lance Spencer Yu

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LOOK: PCG conducts medical evacuation of injured Chinese seafarer in Antique

AID. Philippine Coast Guard personnel give medical assistance to an injured Chinese seafarer on July 4.

Philippine Coast Guard

The Philippine Coast Guard says the thumb of the seafarer got cut by a fan blade, 'resulting in significant pain and requiring hospital treatment'

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) provided medical assistance and evacuated a Chinese seafarer who accidentally cut his left thumb while traveling in the waters of Antique.

At around 9 am on Thursday, July 4, a 35 year-old second engineer of the Hong Kong-flagged bulk carrier MV BBG Qinzhou had his thumb cut by a fan blade, “resulting in significant pain and requiring hospital treatment,” the PCG said in a statement.

The incident happened while the ship was traveling 20.69 nautical miles west of Semirara Port, Caluya, Antique. The foreign vessel originally departed from the port of Nansha in Guangzhou, China going to Tanjung Bara in Indonesia.

RESCUE. The PCG arrives to conduct a medical evacuation for the patient. Photo from Philippine Coast Guard.

Following this, the PCG deployed BRP Kalanggaman to conduct a medical evacuation of the injured Chinese crew member. The patient was safely evacuated by 6 pm, with four PCG medical personnel providing medical assistance while traveling to Muelle Loney Wharf in Iloilo City.

After arriving in Iloilo at 8:30 pm, the PCG handed over the injured seafarer to the vessel’s agent, who arranged for him to be treated at the nearest hospital. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Clothing, Sleeve, Person

author

Lance Spencer Yu

Lance Spencer Yu is a multimedia reporter who covers the transportation, tourism, infrastructure, finance, agriculture, and corporate sectors, as well as macroeconomic issues.
More from Lance Spencer Yu