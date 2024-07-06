LOOK: PCG conducts medical evacuation of injured Chinese seafarer in Antique

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine Coast Guard says the thumb of the seafarer got cut by a fan blade, 'resulting in significant pain and requiring hospital treatment'

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) provided medical assistance and evacuated a Chinese seafarer who accidentally cut his left thumb while traveling in the waters of Antique.

At around 9 am on Thursday, July 4, a 35 year-old second engineer of the Hong Kong-flagged bulk carrier MV BBG Qinzhou had his thumb cut by a fan blade, “resulting in significant pain and requiring hospital treatment,” the PCG said in a statement.

The incident happened while the ship was traveling 20.69 nautical miles west of Semirara Port, Caluya, Antique. The foreign vessel originally departed from the port of Nansha in Guangzhou, China going to Tanjung Bara in Indonesia.

RESCUE. The PCG arrives to conduct a medical evacuation for the patient. Photo from Philippine Coast Guard.

Following this, the PCG deployed BRP Kalanggaman to conduct a medical evacuation of the injured Chinese crew member. The patient was safely evacuated by 6 pm, with four PCG medical personnel providing medical assistance while traveling to Muelle Loney Wharf in Iloilo City.

After arriving in Iloilo at 8:30 pm, the PCG handed over the injured seafarer to the vessel’s agent, who arranged for him to be treated at the nearest hospital. – Rappler.com