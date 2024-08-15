Dengue outbreak: Iloilo sees infections spike by over 300%

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BACOLOD, Philippines – Iloilo officials raised the alarm on Wednesday, August 14, as they confirmed a dengue outbreak in the province.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. cited a sudden surge in dengue infections, with the number of documented cases increasing by more than 300% compared to 2023.

Since June 16, health officials have logged 740 dengue cases in Iloilo province alone.

Data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) showed that Iloilo recorded 4,595 dengue cases and 10 deaths from January 1 to August 10. This marked a sharp increase from the 1,095 cases and one death during the same period last year.

Before Defensor’s confirmation, Passi, a component city in Iloilo, was placed under a state of calamity by Mayor Stephen Palmares due to rising dengue cases.

Passi City alone logged 327 dengue cases with one fatality from January 1 to August 3.

Palmares’ decision followed a recommendation by the city council on August 9 to declare the city under a state of calamity, enabling the local government to tap into its disaster fund to mitigate the public health crisis.

Data from the Department of Health (DOH) indicated that Iloilo province leads the six provinces and two highly urbanized cities in Western Visayas in dengue cases and fatalities.

Negros Occidental follows with 1,584 cases and six deaths, Aklan with 1,319 cases and one death, Capiz with 1,083 cases and three deaths, Guimaras with 809 cases and one death, Antique with 637 cases and one death, Iloilo City with 482 cases and one death, and Bacolod City with 434 cases and two deaths.

Negros Occidental and Bacolod, although parts of the newly created Negros Island Region (NIR), are still under the DOH in Western Visayas.

The other provinces and cities registered the following cases since June: Negros Occidental with 266, Capiz with 231, Aklan with 161, Guimaras with 138, Bacolod with 79, Iloilo City with 70, and Antique with 58.

Dr. Bea Camille Natalaray, head of the Emerging and Re-Emerging Infectious Diseases (EREID) Unit of the DOH in Western Visayas, said hospitals in the region, both public and private, have been instructed to establish “fast lanes” for dengue and related cases to expedite care and treatment.

Natalaray said hospitals in Western Visayas are currently overwhelmed by dengue cases.

Dr. Sophia Pulmones, acting director of DOH-VI, said they have activated the Regional Dengue Task Force (RDTF) to intensify inter-agency collaboration for outbreak preparedness and response. – Rappler.com