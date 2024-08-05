4,000 farmers struggle as fall armyworms continue to ravage Negros Occidental farms

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Negros Occidental agricultural officials report that the infestation had already damaged some 2,504 hectares of cornfields in 77 villages across 11 localities in the province

BACOLOD, Philippines – Almost 4,000 corn farmers in 11 towns and cities in Negros Occidental have been continued to suffer from a fall armyworm infestation that has wreaked havoc on the province’s farms since June.

Fall armyworms are harmful caterpillars that damage crops like corn and rice.

Records from the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA), submitted to the Office of the Governor on Friday, August 2, showed that as of July 30, the infestation had already damaged some 2,504.6 hectares of cornfields in 77 villages across 11 localities in the province.

The report also showed that the infestation’s damage to corn crops in the entire province has reached P37.32 million, affecting 3,961 farmers so far.

The worst-hit area is San Carlos City, in northern Negros Occidental, where 852 farmers with 663.38 hectares of cornfields infested across nine barangays. The damage there so far was estimated at P9.4 million.

The neighboring town of Calatrava reported a damage of P7.084 million, affecting 384 farmers with 334.72 hectares devastated across 13 barangays.

Himamaylan City in the southern part of the province, where fall armyworms originated, was the third worst-hit area with about P3.772 million in losses, comprising 243.18 hectares of damaged corn farms in 11 villages, affecting 449 farmers.

The fourth in the list is the town of Moises Padilla, with P3.556 million in registered losses, 278 farmers affected, and 236.65 hectares damaged, all in five barangays.

Isabela was not spared either. Ten of its 30 barangays have already been infested by fall armyworms, damaging some 353.92 hectares of corn plantations, affecting 685 farmers, and incurring losses of about P3.291 million.

Murcia, located in the northern part of the foot of Kanlaon Volcano, has also been affected by the infestation. A total of 556 farmers in the municipality have been stricken by fall armyworms, affecting 264.40 hectares of cornfields across seven barangays, with losses amounting to P3.211 million.

The report said 271 farmers with 171 hectares of cornfields in six of the seven barangays in the frontier town of Don Salvador Benedicto, located atop the Negros Natural Park (NNNP), are also suffering from the worm infestation, with an estimated damage of P1.6 million.

The localities of Hinoba-an, Ilog, and Sipalay City in the far south of the province have also each registered P1 million in damage, according to the OPA reports.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the region has sought assistance from crop experts from the National Crop Protection Center (NCPC) of the University of the Philippines-Los Baños, Laguna.

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the provincial government would provide the pesticides needed to contain the infestation, and fund the labor costs for spraying.

Officials said the use of neem oil-based sprays or biological agents, such as spiders and other predatory wasps, has been recommended.

Himamaylan Mayor Rogelio Raymund Tongson said if the scientific approaches against the fall armyworms do not work, they would resort to indigenous methods.

“But we will wait for the results of the recommended measures by the experts from NCPC. If they’re effective, well and good. If not, then we will explore other options,” Tongson said.

In a published report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations via www.fao.org, it was stated that ants are the best killers of fall armyworms. By smearing cooking fat on maize stalks, ants are attracted, which will kill any armyworms hidden in the whorl. – Rappler.com