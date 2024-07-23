Transphobic much? Filipinos swarm viral ‘misgendering’ incident in Cebu resto

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'I also realized that in the impassioned pursuit of my advocacy, I could have done with a little measure of kindness,' says LGBTQ+ member Jude Bacalso

CEBU, Philippines – Filipino netizens took to social media to vent their frustrations and post arguments on a viral incident in a Cebu restaurant on Monday, July 22, involving a waiter and an LGBTQ+ community member.

The issue erupted from a social media post by netizen John Calderon who claimed to have witnessed LGBTQ+ member Jude Bacalso scold a male restaurant employee of Ulli’s Streets of Asia on Sunday evening, July 21.

Calderon told Rappler on Monday evening that the employee had been standing in front of Bacalso for almost two hours in a “parade rest” position and keeping his head held down.

“My mom approached Jude and asked [what was happening]…and Jude said, ‘ask him,’ in a sarcastic tone,” Calderon said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

After seeing the commotion, Calderon said he attempted to console the waiter and asked what was the cause of their confrontation, to which the waiter replied, “I called them a sir.”

As of this writing, Calderon’s social media post reached more than 68,000 reactions and 56,000 shares. Some individuals said that Bacalso was harsh on the waiter, while others stated that the former had a right to defend their gender identity.

“Restos have the right to refuse service to this kind of customer,” netizen Miguel Juan said in a comment on Calderon’s post.

“Blatantly disregarding someone’s gender identity isn’t a nice thing to do either. It’s a micro-aggression that has no place in a progressive society,” netizen Jonathan Kevin Lim said in another comment.

In a statement on Monday morning, the restaurant management said that they “sat down” with the waiter and the rest of the staff to console and brief them on the issue. The management also apologized to guests and assured the public that discrimination had no place in their restaurant.

In a follow-up statement, the restaurant management said that they stood by their employee.

“We aim to provide a safe and respectful environment for both our guests and our people. We are taking steps to better handle these situations moving forward,” they said in the statement.

Honest mistake

Bacalso, in a phone call interview with Rappler on Monday evening, said that the incident was an honest mistake.

“There was no malicious intent on [the waiter’s] part. It was an honest mistake but I always take these as an opportunity to educate because if it was with malice then I would have fired back differently. I would not try to educate,” Bacalso added.

The LGBTQ+ member also clarified that there was no sarcasm used when she replied to Calderon’s mother, emphasizing that the interaction was meant to be a private conversation between Bacalso and the waiter.

Bacalso said that she was encouraging the waiter to take the initiative in explaining to the mother what went wrong when he called the LGBTQ+ member a “sir.”

“We were having a dialogue and we were trying to fix it among ourselves because we didn’t want to involve anyone else,” Bacalso told Rappler.

In a Facebook post, the LGBTQ+ member apologized to the restaurant management and staff.

“I also realized that in the impassioned pursuit of my advocacy, I could have done with a little measure of kindness, sadly quite absent in the ruckus this has all unnecessarily created when it was made public without our knowledge,” she said.

Rappler has reached out to the restaurant management to get the waiter’s side of the story but refused to give his contact information and additional comments on the issue. Despite this, the management dispelled rumors that the waiter was “unceremoniously fired” from his job.

Bacalso also mentioned to Rappler that she wished to relay through the management her apologies to the waiter who was reportedly on-leave after the incident.

Transphobic reactions

After the incident, memes and reaction videos flooded social media, lambasting Bacalso. Some content creators and netizens have resorted to repeatedly commenting “sir” and tagging the LGBTQ+ member on several posts relating to the incident.

“Transphobia has always been there and this just magnified their transphobia. It’s not something I created or the situation created…That is both sad and alarming because we just came from a whole month of Pride,” Bacalso told Rappler.

For Vojhn Releigh, a Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression, and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) advocate, the issue is concerning because of how acts of misgendering and “hate speech” are being normalized on social media.

“I did not expect the hate towards Jude’s identity to spread like wildfire, especially on Facebook, even people who are part of the LGBTQ+ community are spreading hate and mockery towards Jude’s identity instead of addressing the act itself,” she said.

Releigh shared that the situation brought back traumatic memories of her being called bayot (gay) by bullies in order to exclude or make her feel bad about her identity.

“This situation is similar; intentionally misgendering a person to make her feel excluded, which adds to the issue of entitlement, is discrimination,” she added.

Releigh encouraged the use of gender-neutral pronouns like the Filipino “siya” which is used to describe individuals, regardless of their SOGIESC.

According to the advocate, the “hateful” statements were enough evidence to prove that the work towards SOGIESC education was crucial in fostering safe spaces for all. – Rappler.com