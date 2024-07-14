Former rebels in Negros Occidental see better opportunities in weaving

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Formerl rebels form the Camingawan Diversified Workers Association to showcase their potential by weaving local products as part of their reintegration into the community

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Amid concerns of judgment, former combatants of the New People’s Army (NPA) have chosen a different path far as they seek better opportunities.

Having high hopes, around 30 former rebels (FRs) who previously surrendered to the 94th Infantry Battalion in Negros Occidental have come together to form the Camingawan Diversified Workers Association (CADIWA) and began to showcase their potential through weaving local products as part of their reintegration into the community.

Aya A. Gante, president of CADIWA, told Rappler on Thursday, July 11, that despite their hesitation and fears of judgment, their courage shone through as they embarked on this new pursuit.

She said that after they formed their association last quarter of 2023, it allowed them to develop and improve their skills. Most of their members already knew how to weave products using materials like nito, pandan, bamboo, and tikog, allowing them to create intricate mats, hats, vases, and wooden spoons, among others.

They sell their products from P100 to P1,000 or more, depending on the size and type of item.

Gante said, “Our woven products serve as a testament to our passion and dedication, which is also a proof that regardless of our past circumstances, it is not too late for us to achieve greatness and make a meaningful impact in the society.”

She admitted that they were hesitant at first to establish the association. Still, it was realized through the help of the Association of Negros Producers (ANP), a non-profit organization whose advocacy is to diversify the livelihoods of every community or group in Negros Island.

Sybel Nobleza, the ANP’s external affairs manager, recognized the limited opportunities for the FRs, especially during the initial phase of their reintegration. Thus, the ANP stepped in and provided the necessary guidance to help them establish a union, creating a supportive and empowering environment for them to start a new life.

She said the ANP provided assistance and training to all FRs to ensure they have the necessary skills and knowledge, including proper production and identification of quality raw materials, costing, marketing, and proper customer etiquette.

According to Gante, the ANP’s intervention has enabled them to generate income that is helpful in meeting their financial obligations, especially for those who still continue to support their families.

Nobleza added that the ANP is more than just a marketing arm for those who want to market their products; it is an organization that bridges community development, artistry, and culture, fostering a sense of connection and engagement.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Ziegfred D. Tayaban, the commanding officer of the 94th Infantry Battalion, said that helping the former rebels reintegrate into the society is a significant achievement, not just for the unit but also for their personal lives. He emphasized that these individuals may have been derailed, but that doesn’t diminish their worth as Filipinos.

CADIWA products will now be showcased at the prestigious Negros Trade Fair (NTF) in September at Glorietta Mall in Makati City. – Rappler.com