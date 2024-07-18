Iloilo takes bold stand: POGOs banned over increasing worries

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The city legislators' move follows an executive order by Mayor Jerry Treñas, declaring the Iloilo City government's position against POGOs

BACOLOD, Philippines – Iloilo’s legislature approved on Wednesday, July 17, a ban on offshore gaming operations, a move which followed an executive order by Mayor Jerry Treñas which declared the local government’s policy against them.

It was a preemptive measure meant to protect Iloilo City from Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), said Councilor Rommel Duron who pushed for the local legislative ban. Duron is the chairperson of the city council’s committee on games, amusement, and professional sports.

Treñas said the city council’s move strengthened his position to outrightly reject requests to approve POGO applications so they can operate in the city.

On July 8, Treñas issued Executive Order No. 94, declaring the city government’s position against “illegal” POGOs and their activities in Iloilo City.

POGOs, entities that manage and offer offshore online gaming services, have recently come under scrutiny as they slowly gained notoriety due to their association with crimes, resulting in debates and even increasing worries about national security.

In Iloilo alone, at least 17 Chinese men are currently in detention after they were arrested in the Jaro for cybersex and human trafficking in November 2023.

The POGOs, many run by Chinese groups, provide games, accept bets, and pay out winnings to registered players through internet-based gaming platforms. Such services are available through POGOs licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

The Iloilo ban also followed a shocking revelation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) about 1,200 fake birth certificates discovered in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur, raising serious concerns about national security and the integrity of citizenship documentation.

Duron said the ban “sends a clear message that we do not permit POGO operations,” and “if anyone applies for a POGO license in Iloilo City, we will deny it.

He said the measure aligns with existing laws requiring local government consent for such activities, even from Pagcor.

“The supposed benefits from POGO activities pale in comparison to their social costs. No amount of taxes or perceived job creations can justify these costs,” Duron said.

Based on the measure, homeowners in the city’s subdivisions were asked to make foreigners show their passports and other documents before renting out their properties. Duron said the city government would be strict about a “no dummy policy” among renters.

Local officials have expressed apprehensions over the supposed increasing number of Chinese residing in upscale subdivisions in the city, something which they find unusual.

Iloilo Representative Julienne Baronda has written to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, urging an investigation into the influx of Chinese nationals in the city.

In her letter, copies of which were given to reporters on July 6, Baronda identified subdivisions in Iloilo where a sudden increase in the Chinese population has been reported. Her list includes Puerto Real de Iloilo in Lapaz, Monterosa Subdivision in Mandurriao, and Ledesco Subdivision in Lapaz.

Baronda, however, acknowledged that many of the Chinese newcomers have not caused trouble and have been friendly to their neighbors. But she said questions were raised about their affluent lifestyles.

“We aim to ensure the safety of our people and protect national security,” Baronda said.

Iloilo City tourism officer Junel Ann Divinagracia said tracking foreigners is more difficult when they rent condos and houses in subdivisions instead of staying in hotels. – Rappler.com