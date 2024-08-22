Ex-Iloilo mayor Jed Mabilog plans return to clear name of Duterte’s drug allegations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Iloilo City Representative Julienne Baronda says ex-mayor Jed Mabilog's likely return is a step to shedding the stigma from Duterte's label on her city

BACOLOD, Philippines – Former Iloilo City mayor Jed Mabilog, who fled the country in 2017 after being linked to the illegal drug trade and threatened by then-president Rodrigo Duterte, is considering a return to the country after seven years in self-imposed exile.

Iloilo City Representative Julienne Baronda revealed on Wednesday, August 21, that Mabilog has expressed his intention to come home to clear his name and restore his image following accusations related to illegal drugs. Baronda said she has been in discussions with Mabilog about his potential return.

“The intention to return home has always been there, not only to clear his name but also to redeem Iloilo City from being associated with his persecution,” Baronda said. “I might be able to convince Mayor Jed Mabilog to come home.”

Mabilog, a second cousin of ex-senator Franklin Drilon, was a staunch supporter of Duterte’s strongest rival in the 2016 presidential race, former senator and interior secretary Mar Roxas. Duterte lost in Iloilo during that election.

This early, Baronda said, the prospect of Mabilog’s return has generated excitement among many Ilonggos. However, she emphasized the need to first secure clearance from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), a document confirming that the former mayor has no pending drug-related cases and was never on its watchlist.

Preparations for Mabilog’s likely homecoming are already underway, which Baronda sees as a crucial step in removing the stigma of Duterte’s “most shabulized” label – the city with the worst drug problem – imposed on Iloilo.

Mabilog, who has remained active on social media, posted cryptic messages on Facebook hinting at his desire for vindication.

“God is good! One at a time! The truth will always prevail. All these years, there must be retribution!” he wrote.

Another post, which he attributed to his wife Marivic, read: “Lies would have already run halfway on the course before truth can lace up his boots. Despite the handicap, truth always wins. Always.”

In 2017, Mabilog was subjected to a lifestyle check ordered by Duterte, who accused him of involvement in the illegal drug trade and questioned the legitimacy of his home, which Duterte described as a “palace.” Mabilog denied the accusations, insisting that his house was built using personal funds from legitimate investments.

Duterte’s actions led to the reassignment of controversial Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido to Iloilo, raising concerns for Mabilog’s safety due to Espenido’s prior involvement in the operations that resulted in the deaths of two mayors accused of drug links.

While abroad, Mabilog was found “guilty of serious dishonesty” by the Ombudsman for allegedly acquiring questionable wealth, leading to his removal from office. The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) then installed Vice Mayor Jose Espinosa III as the new mayor of Iloilo.

In 2021, the Court of Appeals (CA) dismissed the administrative complaint against Mabilog, clearing him of the charges that led to his ouster.

Baronda said claims of Iloilo having the worst drug problem were “false and malicious,” noting that the city had even received awards for its anti-drug initiatives during Mabilog’s administration.

She said the Iloilo City government implemented ordinances supporting anti-drug campaigns and conducted random drug tests on local officials and employees, along with rehabilitation programs involving academics and religious groups during Mabilog’s tenure. – Rappler.com