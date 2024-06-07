La Castellana under curfew amid water shortage after Kanlaon Volcano eruption

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BASIC AID. Residents of Barangay Camandag in La Castellana town, Negros Occidental receive free drinking water sent by the Cadiz City government.

'More than 80,000 residents in all our 13 barangays need drinking water,' says La Castellana, Negros Occidental Mayor Alme Rhummyla Nicor-Mangilimutan

BACOLOD, Philippines – The Negros Occidental town hardest hit by the June 3 Kanlaon Volcano eruption imposed a curfew as thousands of residents struggled to find drinking water due to high sulfur levels in their water sources.

“Water, please!” was the appeal of La Castellana Mayor Alme Rhummyla Nicor-Mangilimutan, pointing out that all sources of water for the town’s 13 barangays have been contaminated by sulfur following Monday night’s eruption on Negros Island.

“Drinking water is now our problem. More than 80,000 residents in all our 13 barangays need drinking water,” Nicor-Mangilimutan told Rappler on Thursday night, June 6.

She issued Executive Order No. 024-026, imposing a daily curfew in the entire town from 9 pm to 4 am, effective Friday, June 7.

The only people exempted from the curfew are:

Government workers on duty during curfew hours

Workers of private and public offices whose shifts fall during curfew hours

Physicians, other medical personnel, and veterinarians who need to render emergency services

Workers of public utility companies conducting maintenance work

Negros Occidental Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Joan Nathaniel Gerangaya said on Friday that all water springs in upper La Castellana were unfit for drinking due to high levels of sulfur.

Gerangaya said, “Only continuous rain can cause [their] natural healing.”

La Castellana has a local water water distribution utility that has been sourcing and treating water from upland areas.

Since after the eruption, the town has been mainly relying on drinking water donations from the provincial government, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and private entities, according to Nicor-Mangilimutan.

She cited the help of the local governments of Cadiz and Kabankalan cities, which immediately sent portable water stations with purifiers to the town.

More drinking water and other relief aid from the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) were underway, she said.

Cadiz Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. said the city government sent workers from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) to set up water refilling stations in barangays Mansalanao and Cabang-an in La Castellana after he learned that thousands were suffering due to a scarcity of drinking water.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Western Visayas, there are 330 families or about 1,285 individuals, staying in different evacuation centers in La Castellana as of June 6. There were also 69 families or 384 people who opted to stay with their relatives.

Nicor-Mangilimutan said the threat of more volcanic activity after Monday night’s eruption could displace more people, and she feared that the town’s P4.2-million disaster fund for this year wouldn’t be enough to help affected families, especially those in evacuation centers.

There are six evacuation centers in the town, including a Catholic church.

Meanwhile, she also issued a memorandum ordering the town government’s officials and employees to refrain from granting interviews to avoid misinformation and prevent the spread of fake news.

Only the town’s police chief, disaster risk reduction and management office chief, and social welfare officer were authorized to speak to the media. – Rappler.com