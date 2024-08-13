LGBTQ+ member shatters stereotypes, earns criminology degree

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LGBTQ+ rights advocate Mark John Tapang is out to dismantle the tired cliché that a career in criminal justice is the exclusive domain of the overtly masculine

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Bisexual Mark John Tapang has defied the rigid, often testosterone-fueled norms of criminology by earning a degree in the field traditionally dominated by straight men.

Hailing from the town of Calatrava in Negros Occidental, the 25-year-old LGBTQ+ rights advocate braved the college course where stereotypes reign supreme and prejudices run deep, graduating with his head held high from Central Philippines State University (CPSU) in San Carlos on Friday, August 9.

In a society that often values conformity over individuality, Tapang’s recent academic achievement shows that progress can come from those who defy convention and challenge traditional views to pave the way for a more inclusive and just society – one where a person’s worth is measured not by outdated notions but by their character.

LGBTQ rights advocate Mark John Tapang with his parents during his high school graduation. Tapang has just earned a criminology degree. courtesy of Mark Tapang

Tapang didn’t just earn a Bachelor of Science in Criminology degree; he is out to dismantle the tired cliché that a career in criminal justice is the exclusive domain of the overtly masculine.

“I want to prove that criminology isn’t just for straight males but also for members of the LGBTQ+ community. We should create a healthy environment for everyone, where stereotypes have no place,” Tapang told Rappler.

The fresh graduate, who prefers the pronoun “he,” once sported long hair, used cosmetics, and wore women’s clothes. He cut his hair short when he started college to blend in.

Tapang said he grew up in a close-knit family with nine siblings who consistently supported his choices without judgment.

In college, he was open about his bisexuality and remained a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. He organized events that were not just token gestures but bold assertions of identity in a system that still often sidelines marginalized sectors, raising awareness about the issues faced by people like him at the university.

He said he was grateful that his advocacy was met with respect rather than derision even from fellow students, seeing this as a sign that society and its institutions can change their view of the LGBTQ+ community.

CPSU Student Regent John Rey Agustin described Tapang’s graduation as a big step toward greater representation in criminology and other fields often seen as straight male-dominated.

“Tapang’s story is an inspiring example of how personal perseverance and passion can lead to meaningful change. His journey underscores the importance of creating healthy environments for all students,” Agustin said.

For now, Tapang said he plans to focus on reviewing for the next Criminologist Licensure Exam. He aims to join either the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) or the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

He encouraged those reluctant to pursue their dreams due to their gender identity to “come out,” stay strong, turn challenges into opportunities for success, and show they can contribute to the country.

“They shouldn’t be afraid. Instead, they should stay strong and see every challenge as a chance to grow and excel in their chosen fields,” he said. – Rappler.com