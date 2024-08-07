Molasses spill hits Sagay Marine Reserve in Negros Occidental

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Local authorities say the spill, which involved over 300 metric tons of molasses, was caused by a leakage in the tank of MT Mary Queen of Charity during shore-to-ship operations

BACOLOD, Philippines – A molasses spill hit the famous Sagay Marine Reserve in Sagay City, Negros Occidental on Wednesday, August 7, resulting in water discoloration within the 1.3 hectares of the protected area within Visayan Sea.

City Administrator Ryan Bonghanoy said the spill, which involved more than 300 metric tons of molasses, was caused by a leakage in the tank of MT Mary Queen of Charity during shore-to-ship operations.

The molasses was from Lopez Sugar Central in Barangay Fabrica, Sagay and was scheduled to be brought to Luzon.

The spill was spotted around 9 am, after which Bonghanoy instructed Sagay Marine Reserve Resource Assessment (SMRRA) head Roberto “Bobby” Togle to ask the ship master to discontinue the loading of the molasses.

The vessel was supposed to depart at 5 pm on Wednesday with 307 metric tons of molasses onboard, but Bonghanoy said it cannot leave the city until the sea mess is over.

He added that the owner must be held responsible for this molasses spill.

“They have first to pay for the damage incurred by the spill,” he said.

Extent of the damage

The impact of the molasses spill is expected to become clearer on Thursday, August 8, according to Bonghanoy.

He has tasked Togle to bring water samples to the Negros Prawn laboratory in Bacolod City to determine the how contaminated the water of their marine reserve has become.

Intensified containment and recovery operations within the affected area has also been ordered.

Sagay Mayor Narciso Javelosa, Jr. assured that all immediate actions are now being done to minimize the damage of the molasses spill.

Molasses, as per www.manoanow.org, can affect marine life because of liquid sugar properties. Liquid sugar sinks faster to the bottom of ocean floor, absorbing oxygen and suffocating fish.

Molasses, therefore, is considered poison for the ecosystem.

Bonghanoy said they cannot take the issue lightly because the 31,200-hectare Sagay Marine Reserve within the vast Visayas Sea is a protected area through Republic Act 9106, better known as the Sagay Marine Reserve Law. – Rappler.com