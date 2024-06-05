LOOK: Mudflow hits 2 villages in La Castellana, Negros Occidental

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MUDFLOW. A man trudges on mud in Barangay Biak na Bato in La Castellana, Negros Occidental, on June 5, 2024.

The mudflow was triggered by rain in barangays Biak na Bato and Masulog. There was no recorded eruption of Kanlaon Volcano prior to the mudflow.

BACOLOD, Philippines – A sudden mudflow triggered by rain surprised residents in two barangays in La Castellana town, Negros Occidental, around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, June 5, Mayor Alme Rhumyla Nicor-Mangilimutan confirmed.

Mangilimutan said the two affected villages are barangays Biak na Bato and Masulog. Their roads were impassable as of Wednesday afternoon.

Mari-Andylene Quintia, science research specialist at the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology who went to Barangay Biak na Bato, said that the mudflow was triggered by rain that day and was not connected to the volcanic activity of Kanlaon Volcano.

Quintia told reporters that the mudflow was formed when volcanic ash “that settled on the mouth or slope of the volcano…were swept down by the rains in the past hours.”

MUDFLOW. A road is impassable due to a mudflow in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental. Photo from Mt. Kanla-on Natural Park Facebook page

RIVER OF MUD. A muddy streams flows through the river in a village in La Castellana, Negros Occidental, on June 5, 2023. Mt. Kanla-on Natural Park Facebook page

Mangilimutan appealed to the affected residents to evacuate to the Cabacungan Elementary School and Cabacungan National High School before sunset.

“It’s better to be safe than to risk lives at night,” the mayor said.

She also instructed municipal rescuers and barangays officials to be on alert following the mudflow. – Rappler.com