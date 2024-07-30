Negros Occidental mayor, 18 others cleared of 6-year-old graft complaint

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EB Magalona Mayor Marvin Malacon hints at suing his accusers, saying that their 2018 allegations were fabricated and meant to tarnish his reputation

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman has dismissed graft complaints filed six years ago against the mayor of a Negros Occidental town, six municipal legislators, and a dozen other local officials.

The town officials, including Mayor Marvin Malacon of EB Magalona, were accused of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act by giving financial aid of P300,000 each to various barangays in EB Magalona a month before the 2018 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Based on the agreement between the municipal government and each barangay, the P300,000 was to be used for flood control projects, reforestation, road rehabilitation, or other development projects.

In the July 2018 administrative and criminal complaints, former vice mayor Robert “Rob” Acaling said the act of releasing some P6.9 million in town government funds to the barangays a month ahead of the village and youth elections constituted illegal use of public funds, dishonesty, grave abuse of authority, and grave misconduct.

In a 14-page decision penned by Graft Investigator Emilyn Cristina Castillo and approved by Ombudsman Samuel Martires, the town councilors cleared together with Malacon were the following:

Joey Pugales

Gelita Parcon

Isidro Gomed

Jovie Madayag

Reylan Gamboa

Eric Matulac

The other officials cleared by the ombudman are as follows:

Jessilyn Plaza, former municipal budget officer

Riza Diaz, municipal treasurer

Debbie Ann Dioneo-Monte, former executive assistant and now municipal budget officer

Shareen Patoc-Belen Pasil barangay chairperson

Allan Matapaja, Alicante barangay chairperson (deceased)

Leah Beri, Tanza barangay chairperson

Rio Jemilla, Consing barangay chairperson

Ronaldo Olano, former Cudangdnag barangay chairperson

Larry Jayona, former Gahit barangay chairperson

Miriam Porras, former Canlusong barangay chairpersons

Ronnie Loro, San Isidro barangay chairperson

Ma. Fe Monarca, former Damgo barangay chairperson

The ruling was signed on April 18 but was made public on Monday, July 29.

In the complaint, Acaling said the town councilors conspired to give Malacon the authority, through a resolution, to sign the agreement with the barangay officials without enough deliberation.

Acaling said the town council resolution was passed when he was absent, with the special session presided over by Councilor Matulac.

He said the town’s budget officer and treasurer then released the funds to 23 barangays without an appropriation ordinance.

Acaling, however, executed an affidavit of desistance on October 26, 2018, stating that he was no longer interested in pursuing the complaints after an evaluation, showed records from the ombudsman.

The Office of the Ombudsman, however, continued the investigation despite Acaling’s withdrawal until it found that the evidence was insufficient to establish criminal and administrative liabilities.

Malacon told a news conference on Monday that the accusations were fabricated and meant to tarnish his reputation.

He hinted at suing Acaling and those who stood as witnesses against them, including barangay chairpersons Edilberto Nallos of Alacaygan, Arthur Paez of Dos Poblacion, and Mariovic Santibañez of Latasan, and village councilors Romeo Quiñones and Romeo Abrenica of Barangay Consing. – Rappler.com