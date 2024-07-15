Phivolcs: Kanlaon Volcano increasingly swollen since mid-June

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

KANLAON VOLCANO. The volcano as seen from the observation station in Barangay Mansalanao, La Castellana, Negros Occidental, on July 2, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – State volcanologists have observed “a pronounced increase in the inflation or swelling” of the Kanlaon Volcano edifice for the past month, or since June 18.

The “increased ground deformation changes” have been seen “on the middle and lower southeastern slopes” of Kanlaon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Monday morning, July 15.

Long-term observation also shows “slow but sustained” swelling since 2022, indicating “pressurization within the volcano,” which is located in Negros Island.

“Considering that volcanic earthquake activity and elevated volcanic SO2 (sulfur dioxide) emission persists, the latest changes in ground deformation parameters could further indicate that magmatic intrusion beneath the edifice may be taking place, warning of increased chances of eruptive activity,” Phivolcs said.

Magmatic intrusion refers to the rising of magma or molten rock toward the surface.

Phivolcs previously said in June that “if seismic, ground deformation, and volcanic gas parameters worsen,” a magmatic eruption “may become likely” and Alert Level 3 could be raised.

Kanlaon has been under Alert Level 2 since June 3, the same day it erupted for the first time in nearly six and a half years. The eruption forced thousands of residents to flee their homes.

Entry into the 4-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone surrounding the volcano should still be avoided. Phivolcs warned of potential hazards such as pyroclastic density currents, ballistic projectiles, rockfall, ashfall, and lahar. – Rappler.com