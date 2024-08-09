Western Visayas schools deny PNP claims of NPA recruitment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – A state university and a secondary-level public school in Western Visayas have denied allegations made by the Philippine National Police (PNP), which tagged them as among 23 academic institutions in the country where the New People’s Army (NPA) has allegedly been actively recruiting students.

The West Visayas State University (WVSU) Calinog Campus in Iloilo and Putian National High School (PNHS) in Cuartero town, Capiz, were named by the PNP as institutions where recruitment and radicalization activities for the NPA are allegedly ongoing.

WVSU was ranked 15th among the educational institutions tagged by the PNP as alleged recruitment grounds for the NPA. Topping the list was PNHS in Capiz province.

In a statement on Thursday, August 8, WVSU-Calinog campus administrator Rosario Clarabel Contreras said the university conducted a comprehensive internal investigation following the PNP’s allegations and found no evidence to support the police’s claims.

“I categorically deny the report by the Philippine National Police regarding CPP-NPA recruitment and insurgency on our campus,” Dr. Clarabel said.

Hernan Degala Duran, PNHS principal, also expressed shock at the report, calling it a serious allegation that could negatively impact the institution.

Roxas-based broadcaster Bombo Radyo quoted Duran as saying that he never knew of any student leaving school to join the NPA in his 33 years as an academic.

He challenged the PNP to present substantial evidence to support the claim, as it could damage the school’s reputation and integrity.

The Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, which is based in Capiz, said it could not confirm the PNP’s allegations against PNHS.

Lieutenant Colonel J-Jay Javines, the Army division’s spokesman, said there was no military intelligence report about ongoing NPA recruitment activities in the public school.

He said Army units active in Cuartero in Capiz have been tasked to check on the PNP’s claims.

The PNP list was made public during a Senate hearing on public order and dangerous drugs led by Senator Ronald dela Rosa on Tuesday, August 6.

During the hearing, Colonel Randy Arceo of the PNP directorate for operations, alleged that 168 students from various institutions across the country have been recruited to join the NPA so far this year. Of the 168, he said, 33 students were killed in combat, 42 were arrested, and 93 surrendered.

The other schools in the PNP list are as follows:

University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman

Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) Manila

UP Manila

UP Tacloban

Dr. Luiz Ebaracia National High School

Hacienda Intal Elementary School

UP Cebu

UP Los Baños

UP Clark

UP Baguio

Bicol University

De La Salle University

Ateneo de Davao

Mindanao State University (MSU) General Santos

Isabela State University

Cagayan State University (CSU) Andres Campus in Tuguegarao

Rosalio Eduarte National High School

Palawan State University

Sorsogon National High School

Manipugol Elementary School in Maco, Davao de Oro

UP Mindanao

WVSU’s Contreras cautioned against the use of unverified information and to check with reliable sources before making serious allegations. – Rappler.com