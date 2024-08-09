60% of spilled molasses diluted, but threat persists in Sagay marine reserve

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SPILL. A drone photo taken on August 8, 2024, shows the remaining molasses spill in the Sagay Marine Reserve in Negros Occidental.

The Negros Occidental city lacks the technology to extract the remaining molasses from the water, leaving the marine ecosystem at risk

BACOLOD, Negros Occidental – Much of the molasses that spilled over a 1.3-hectare area of the Sagay Marine Reserve from a vessel has been diluted, but the environmental threat remained, officials said on Thursday, August 8.

According to Roberto Togle, head of Sagay City’s resource assessment team, about 40% of the spill remains visible just meters from a feeder port in Barangay Old Sagay, where the accident occurred Wednesday morning, July 7.

Unlike oil spills, which float and can be contained, molasses dissolves easily in water, making containment difficult. Togle said Sagay lacks the technology to extract the remaining molasses from the water, leaving the marine ecosystem at risk.

Diluted molasses can still be harmful to marine environments because it reduces oxygen levels in the water. The sugars in molasses feed bacteria that use up oxygen as they grow. This drop in oxygen can suffocate marine life, especially species that need higher levels to survive, disrupting the ecosystem and potentially causing long-term damage.

Togle said the molasses tank of the barge, MT Mary Queen of Charity, was neither defective nor leaking. Instead, he attributed the spill to alleged mishandling or negligence during shore-to-ship operations.

Around 300 metric tons of the total 307 metric tons of molasses from Lopez Sugar Central in Barangay Fabrica, destined for Luzon, were spilled into the sea as a result, he said.

Although molasses, considered a biodegradable substance, dissolves easily in water, its aftereffects on the sea’s soft bottom must be thoroughly assessed, said the city’s information and tourism officer, Helen Cutillar.

Cutillar also noted that the 31,200-hectare protected seascape in the Visayan Sea is home to many critically endangered marine species.

Molasses, according to Provincial Environment and Natural Resources (PENR) Officer Joan Nathaniel Gerangaya, can be either beneficial or harmful to marine life.

“The immediate impact of the molasses spill was a reduction in the sea’s oxygen levels, which is harmful to marine life. However, once it is diluted, it could benefit fish,” Gerangaya said.

Given the volume of the spill, Togle recommended an underwater assessment as soon as possible.

“Yes, there has been no fish kill, but what about other marine species like seashells, sea grasses, or plankton after the molasses dissolved in the water?” he said.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) started its own investigation on Thursday.

Gerangaya said the owner of the MT Mary Queen of Charity could be held liable for violating the law about the control of toxic substances and hazardous wastes. He also pointed out that the Sagay Marine Reserve is a protected area. Violations carry penalties ranging from P200,000 to P1 million.

As of posting time, the barge is still being held at Sagay Feeder Port (SFP) and would not be allowed to sail back to Luzon until BFAR’s underwater assessment is completed, water sampling results are released on August 13, and the final computation of its liabilities is determined, Cutillar said.

Sagay City Administrator Ryan Bonghanoy said the owner of MT Mary Queen of Charity should pay for the environmental damage caused by the spill.

Meanwhile, Sagay Mayor Narciso Javelosa said the city government is coming up with more measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. – Rappler.com