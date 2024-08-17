Tacloban police disrupt student-led rally, detain youth activist

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BARRICADE. Tacloban police made a 'human barricade' and prevented student activists from returning to the UP Tacloban campus after holding a lighting rally in downtown Tacloban City on Friday, August 16, 2024

‘The protesting students were threatened and dispersed towards RTR Plaza. While fleeing, some delegates were held by the police,’ says the UP Cebu University Student Council

CEBU, Philippines – Police barred youth leaders from different student councils of the University of the Philippines system from returning to the UP Tacloban campus during a lightning protest in downtown Tacloban City on Friday, August 16.

At least a hundred student delegates who attended the 57th General Assembly of Student Councils (GASC) of the UP System also participated in the protest.

Based on footage from the UP Systemwide Alliance of Student Publications and Writers’ Organizations (UP Solidaridad), police surrounded student leaders and insisted that the protesters provide a list of names before they were allowed to return to UP Tacloban.

In a message sent to Rappler on Saturday morning, August 17, the UP Cebu University Student Council said that during the protest, the students made calls to junk the anti-terrorism law, end ceaseless red-tagging, and the release of activists known as the Tacloban 5.

“However, due to the heightened militarization in Tacloban, the protesting students were threatened and dispersed towards RTR Plaza. While fleeing, some delegates were held by the police,” the student council said.

They said that a delegate from UP Mindanao was handcuffed, arrested, and taken to a police car.

Kabataan Representative Raoul Manuel, one of the speakers at the 57th GASC, was present during the commotion. He negotiated for the release of some 77 students who were still at the plaza.

“Sinasabi nila na nakakagambala daw pero actually ‘yung program, sa mas maikli, hamak na ang nagsagabal sa ating mga kabataan ay ‘etong mga police, hinaharangan nila ang kalsada,” the congressman said in the livestream from UP Solidaridad.

(They say that it is a public disturbance but actually the program, in short, the ones who interfered with our young people were the police, they were blocking the road.)

After around two hours, the students, including the detained delegate, were eventually released through the help of the congressman, and were brought back to the UP Tacloban campus.

“Ganito pala ang mga police sa Tacloban, hindi ko inakala na ang hirap kausapin. Sa ibang mga instances, ‘yung mga police hinahayaan ‘yung mga nagprotesta na makauwi pero dito, ganito pala kasahol ang mga police sa Tacloban,” Manuel added.

(So the police in Tacloban are like this, I didn’t think it would be so difficult to talk to them. In other instances, the police let the protesters go home but here, the police in Tacloban are this bad.)

In a discussion with the congressman shown in UP Solidaridad’s video, police explained that they based their “warrantless arrest” of the delegate on Article 146 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC).

“Those who participate without any legal authority or permit to assemble in the public spaces, the mere participation mayroon siyang kaakibat na penalty (there is a corresponding penalty),” a cop said.

Under Article 146 of the RPC, a penalty of 6 years to 10 years of imprisonment shall be imposed upon organizers of any meeting attended by armed persons for the purpose of committing any of the crimes punishable under the code.

“If any person present at the meeting carries an unlicensed firearm, it shall be presumed that the purpose of said meeting, insofar as he is concerned, is to commit acts punishable under this code,” a portion of the RPC read. – with reports from Ian Peter Guanzon/Rappler.com