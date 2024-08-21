Thieves dig tunnel to ransack stores in San Carlos’ largest mall

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ON GUARD. Police guard the Gaisano Mall in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, after it was ransacked on the night of August 19. 2024.

The way the burglary is pulled off shocks San Carlos City, prompting Mayor Renato Gustilo to announce a P100,000-reward to identify and catch the thieves

BACOLOD, Philippines — In a heist straight out of a crime documentary, thieves dug underground to breach the security of San Carlos City’s largest mall, making off with cash, jewelry, cellphones, and other valuables from various stores, authorities said on Wednesday, August 21.

More than P1 million in cash and goods were stolen during the burglary at Gaisano Mall in San Carlos, Negros Occidental, believed to have taken place on Monday night, according to police provincial director Colonel Rainerio de Chavez.

The way the burglary was pulled off shocked local officials and many residents, prompting San Carlos Mayor Renato Gustilo to offer a P100,000-reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest, according to city disaster risk reduction and management officer Joe Recalex Alingasa Jr.

De Chavez told Rappler that CCTV footage captured two suspects wearing bonnets. The footage is now being reviewed by investigators from the San Carlos City police station.

Police said the burglars reportedly dug an underground tunnel to gain entry to the mall in Barangay Palampas. Once inside, they looted nearly all the stores, taking cash, jewelry, cellphones, and other items.

De Chavez said Lieutenant Nazzer Canja, San Carlos police chief, is leading the investigation, with support from the provincial police’s intelligence group and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to solve the case as quickly as possible.

It was the second burglary at the same mall this year. In March, still unidentified thieves broke inside and made off with more than P450,000 in cash and goods.

De Chavez said they were suspecting that the thieves belong to the same group involved in a failed burglary attempt at a supermarket in Barangay Sum-ag, Bacolod City, on August 7.

He noted that the modus operandi in both cases involved digging underground tunnels to breach security.

De Chavez has ordered the alert level raised throughout Negros Occidental and for the police to be vigilant and step up security measures especially during tiempo muerto, the off-milling season for the province’s sugar industry, when a surge in crimes against property is anticipated. – Rappler.com