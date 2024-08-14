Protests against jeepney modernization disrupt public transport services in Bacolod

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STRIKE. Traditional jeepney drivers and operators protest near the Libertad Market in Bacolod at the start of their two-day public transportation strike on Wednesday, August 14.

Protesters say the Bacolod strike shows solidarity with other transport groups across the country that are opposing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s continuation of the modernization program

BACOLOD, Philippines – Public transportation in Bacolod City was paralyzed on Wednesday morning, August 14, as protesters launched a two-day strike to pressure the government to abandon its public utility vehicle modernization program.

The strike disrupted services, with organizers claiming it affected at least 80% of the city’s public transport in the morning, inconveniencing many commuters.

Only modernized jeepneys, which make up 20% of the city’s public transportation, were operating starting at 7 am, according to Rudy Catedral, president of the Bacolod Alliance for Commuters, Operators, and Drivers (BACOD). Bacolod has about 3,000 traditional jeepneys.

Despite the modernization program, many commuters in Bacolod have continued to rely on traditional jeepneys for public transportation.

BACOD, along with the Kabacod Negros Transport Coalition (KNETCO) and the United Negros Drivers and Operators Center (UNDOC), organized the strike. Protesters demonstrated near key locations, including the Bata flyover, Magsaysay flyover, Burgos Public Cemetery, and Libertad Market.

Catedral, KNETCO president Lilia Sembarano, and lawyer Pete Pico, head of the National Workers Coalition (NWC), described the protest as a “friendly” strike meant to express their grievances.

Rodolfo Gardoce, UNDOC leader, said the ongoing strike shows solidarity with other public transport groups elsewhere in the country opposing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s continuation of the jeepney modernization program, which was initiated during the Duterte administration.

Gardoce criticized the government for proceeding with the program despite calls from most senators for a review.

“We are uniting and showing our force to seek justice for the families of people behind the volatile transport sector,” Gardoce said.

Sembarano argued that the program harms traditional jeepney operators and drivers, calling it an “anti-poor program” that adversely affected the families of thousands of traditional jeepney operators and drivers.

“We are now standing up, registering our opposition, and telling the President that we are against what he really wants for the transport sector,” said Sembrano.

Carlos Ting, Bacolod’s legal officer and traffic management head, said the local government would be deploying vehicles to assist stranded commuters, and has a carpool program in place for workers.

Bacolod police director Colonel Joeresty Coronica reported that police were instructed to follow a maximum tolerance policy, ensuring the safety of protesters, commuters, and non-participating drivers. – Rappler.com