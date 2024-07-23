Veteran workers’ rights activist Jude Rimando dies in detention

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

REST IN PEACE. Ernesto Jude Rimando Jr. is survived by his wife, his children and siblings.

In Cebu, Rimando was known for his efforts in documenting cases of labor rights violations and assisting labor unions and peasant communities

CEBU, Philippines – Ernesto Jude Rimando Jr., a political prisoner and veteran labor organizer, died from Stage 4 liver cancer inside the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) on Tuesday morning, July 23, while still in detention.

He was 58.

Rimando was known for his efforts in documenting cases of labor rights violations and assisting labor unions and peasant communities when he started as a researcher and development worker of the Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo (AMA Sugbo) in Cebu in 2001.

When he was a student, he had been an activist at the Philippine Science High School and University of the Philippines in Diliman, where he took mechanical engineering. Rimando was also an organizer of the National Federation of Sugar Workers in Negros.

His friends called him Jude or “Bogchi” but Jaime Paglinawan, chairman of the AMA Sugbo – Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA Sugbo – KMU), told Rappler that Rimando was a “revolutionair.”

“Outside of giving ideas to reach reforms for the demands of workers regarding living wage, regularization at work, right to organize and right to strike, he made the masses understand programs meant for real development, real land reforms, rural development, national industrialization and most importantly, what a government of the people should be,” Paglinawan said in Cebuano.

Numerous struggles

Despite his efforts to organize impoverished communities, Rimando faced difficult challenges in the form of alleged trumped-up charges and more than three years of detention amid serious health complications.

“In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Jude had to seek medical treatment in Metro Manila for liver cirrhosis and sepsis. But before he could commence treatment, he was arrested on January 6, 2021 by six armed men in civilian clothes who failed to present a warrant and refused to identify themselves,” a statement from rights group Karapatan read.

According to the group, Rimando was blindfolded and tortured on the spot. The arrest took place at his apartment in Quezon City, and state agents allegedly planted firearms and a grenade in his bag.

On January 8, 2021, Rimando was brought to court for inquest proceedings on charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives. The case was dismissed but other charges were still filed against him.

“He was not released after his acquittal because several cases under the name ‘Allan Morales’ were attributed to him. He was never known to be Allan Morales,” human rights lawyer Maria Sol Taule said in a Facebook post dated July 16.

Taule shared that Rimando’s legal counsels did not give up and tried to file a petition for habeas corpus. However, the petition was denied and, according to Taule, the court said that Rimando had not proven that he did not use the alias “Allan Morales.”

“But that should not be our problem, it is the burden of those who alleged him to be Allan Morales. Why is it his fault?” the lawyer asked.

On May 17, Rimando was brought to the PGH for tests and it was soon discovered that his liver cirrhosis had developed into cancer.

“Unfortunately, after about a week, his treatments had to be stopped because the medications worsened his liver ailment. He was already in palliative care weeks before his death,” Karapatan said in its statement.

Rimando’s legal counsel reportedly filed a motion for release on recognizance, and a hearing on the motion was scheduled for July 30, but it had already been too late.

In his memory

Karapatan commended Rimando for his devotion to the labor sector and poor communities, stating that his service and sacrifice would forever be cherished by the countless lives he touched.

“As he became progressively weaker, he reminisced on his past and said, ‘I am happy with the life I led and the rich experiences I gained in the struggle,’” its statement read.

Paglinawan lamented that Rimando was not given temporary freedom in spite of his medical condition.

Karapatan said that political prisoners who were situated in the Negros Occidental District Jail attended a mass in honor of Rimando. A tribute was also conducted among friends and activists in Metro Manila. – Rappler.com