LOOK: VP Sara Duterte’s resignation letter as DepEd secretary, NTF-ELCAC vice chairperson

In the letter and in her succeeding press conference, Vice President Sara Duterte doesn't give the reason she's quitting the Marcos Cabinet

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte has quit the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. – as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) and vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

The resignation takes effect on July 19, exactly a month from the announcement on Wednesday, June 19.

It was Malacañang which announced the resignation. It was followed shortly after by a press conference by Duterte held at the DepEd. In both instances, the reason for Duterte’s resignation was not given.

Below is Duterte’s resignation letter:

