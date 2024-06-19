LOOK: VP Sara Duterte’s resignation letter as DepEd secretary, NTF-ELCAC vice chairperson

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte has quit the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. – as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) and vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.
The resignation takes effect on July 19, exactly a month from the announcement on Wednesday, June 19.
It was Malacañang which announced the resignation. It was followed shortly after by a press conference by Duterte held at the DepEd. In both instances, the reason for Duterte’s resignation was not given.
Below is Duterte’s resignation letter:
– Rappler.com
