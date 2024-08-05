Was MT Terranova, other troubled ships in Bataan involved in oil smuggling?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RESPONSE. The Philippine Coast Guard secures second layer of oil spill boom on August 2, 2024 to contain the oil coming out of sunken MT Terranova in Limay, Bataan.

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla says intelligence reports indicate that at least two of the vessels were engaged in oil smuggling via 'paihi,' where large tankers transfer oil to smaller tankers

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating whether sunken MT Terranova and two other troubled vessels in Bataan were involved in the “paihi” system or oil smuggling.

“May intelligence reports naman na ‘paihi’ system ang umiral,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said in a DZRH radio interview on August 3, Saturday. (There are intelligence reports that the ‘paihi‘ system was carried out.)

The term “paihi” literally means to urinate in Filipino, but has come to refer to an oil smuggling method where a large tanker transfers oil to smaller tankers to evade taxes.

“Tapos ‘yung isa pang tumaob na vessel…walang makina. Pero malaki ang fuel berth niya. Malaki ang kanyang cargo area. Ginawa nilang tanker pero hinihila lang.” (And then the other vessel that capsized had no engine. But it has a huge fuel berth. It has a large cargo area. They used it as a tanker that could be towed.)

Remulla said the Philippine Coast Guard traced the movement of MT Terranova through its global positioning system device and found that it had been circling in vicinity waters of Bataan for 26 hours since it sailed last July 23.

“Doon sila nagpapaihi. Doon sila nagbebenta ng smuggled fuel,” said Remulla. (That’s where they sell smuggled fuel.)

MT Terranova, owned by Shogun Ships Company Incorporated, capsized and submerged at 1:10 am on July 25 off Limay, Bataan. It was carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil, chartered by San Miguel Shipping subsidiary SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corporation.

The night before or at 10:57 pm on July 24, MT Terranova started listing (or tilting to one side) while it was being towed by tugboat MTug Procyon en route to the anchorage area. Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon were then still grappling with the impact of the southwest monsoon or habagat enhanced by Typhoon Carina.

MT Terranova started spilling industrial fuel oil hours later. The shipowner then contracted maritime services firm Harbor Star to salvage the tanker and to help in the oil spill cleanup. Harbor Star plugged the oil leak with canvas bags, but these bags eventually got filled with oil leaks. It said it would have to fabricate metals caps to plug the leaking valves, thus delaying the oil siphoning operations by two weeks.

On July 27, Saturday, two days after MT Terranova sank, the Coast Guard confirmed the sinking of MTKR Jason Bradley also in Bataan, complicating further the cleanup operations. The ship was carrying 5,500 liters of diesel although the ship owner initially denied the tanker was carrying fuel.

On the same day that MT Terranova sailed on July 23, the Coast Guard received a report that another vessel, MV Mirola 1, ran aground in Mariveles, Bataan.

Remulla earlier said his department was probing whether all three cases of troubled vessels in Bataan were related.

“All three are interconnected, we believe,” Remulla told reporters on Friday, August 2. “The first two vessels especially. First two vessels.”

The justice chief said a class action lawsuit is being eyed against the shipowner and others involved.

“We’re looking into the angle of a class suit already filed by the fishermen against the owners and others who may responsible for this,” said Remulla. He claimed that “the country has not seen a case like this filed yet.”

Fisherfolk most affected

Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla, the justice secretary’s brother, told Noveleta residents on Saturday that the shipowner will be sued in a bid to get compensation for affected communities.

“Kakasuhan po natin ang may-ari ng barko para lahat kayo ay mabayaran sa nangyari dito sa Noveleta, nangyari sa distrito ng buong coastal ng Cavite,” he said.

(We will file a case against the shipowner so that everyone in Noveleta, the whole coastal district of Cavite, will get compensation.)

The Cavite governor declared parts of the province under a state of calamity after the Bataan oil spill reached their shores last week. Remulla said the estimated cost of damage in Cavite could reach P1 billion, with 25,000 fisherfolk affected in the province.

Fisherfolk group Pamalakaya said on Monday, August 5, that the government must step up efforts to help fishers from Cavite and Bataan whose livelihood are at risk in light of the maritime disaster.

“Dapat hindi na makatakas sa pananagutan ang kumpanyang sangkot sa oil spill, na nauna nang tinukoy ng Philippine Coast Guard na may kaugnayan sa San Miguel Corporation,” said Ronnel Arambulo, vice chairperson of Pamalakaya, in a statement.

“Ito rin ang parehong kumpanya na sangkot sa mapaminsalang oil spill sa Oriental Mindoro noong nakaraang taon, na hanggang ngayon ay pinagdudusahan pa rin ng mga mangingisda.”

(The company involved in the oil spill, which the Philippine Coast Guard confirmed has ties with San Miguel Corporation, shouldn’t get away. This is the same company involved in the disastrous oil spill in Oriental Mindoro the past year, which until now fisherfolk are suffering from.)

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources distributed food packs to 1,612 fisherfolk in Noveleta on Saturday. – Rappler.com