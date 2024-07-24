WATCH: Flood situation in Vito Cruz, corner Taft Avenue in Manila

MANILA, Philippines – As heavy rainfall continues due to Typhoon Carina (Gaemi), several areas in Metro Manila are still submerged in knee to waist-deep floods.

Department of the Interior and Local Government chief Benhur Abalos announced on Wednesday, July 24, afternoon that the entire Metro Manila would be placed under a state of calamity.

Rappler's Lance Spencer Yu reports from Vito Cruz corner Taft Avenue in Manila, one of the affected areas in the National Capital Region, to show the situation on the ground.