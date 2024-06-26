Low pressure area off General Santos City, ITCZ affecting Mindanao

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The low pressure area, which formed on Wednesday, June 26, is 'less likely' to develop into a tropical cyclone

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) formed within the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) on Wednesday morning, June 26.

The ITCZ is a belt near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere meet. It is considered a breeding ground for tropical cyclones.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 173rd Climate Forum on Wednesday that the LPA was located 365 kilometers east southeast of General Santos City as of 8 am. The city is part of Mindanao’s Soccsksargen region.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Benison Estareja said the LPA is expected to remain almost stationary in the coming hours, but it may slowly move west toward Philippine landmass.

Estareja added that the LPA is “less likely” to develop into a tropical cyclone, and may dissipate within 24 to 36 hours over southeastern Mindanao.

But the LPA and the ITCZ are both causing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Mindanao on Wednesday, especially in its eastern portions. Flash floods and landslides are possible.

Meanwhile, the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean are affecting Luzon and the Visayas on Wednesday.

Aurora, Quezon, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies, while the rest of Luzon and the rest of the Visayas are only seeing isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The Philippines’ rainy season began late May.

So far, the country has had just one tropical cyclone in 2024 – Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) in May. PAGASA estimated that 10 to 16 tropical cyclones may form within or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility from July to December. – Rappler.com