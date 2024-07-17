LPA off Surigao City bringing heavy rain to several regions, provinces

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – A low pressure area (LPA) is bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to parts of the Philippines on Wednesday, July 17, with the rain becoming heavy at times.

The LPA was located 200 kilometers east northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, as of 3 am on Wednesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that rain may be moderate to heavy in the regions of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao, as well as the provinces of Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, and Romblon.

Floods and landslides are possible in areas affected by the LPA.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Obet Badrina said the bureau is not ruling out the possibility of the LPA developing into a tropical cyclone as it approaches landmass.

If it becomes a tropical cyclone, it would be the country’s second for 2024 and would be given the local name Butchoy.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat is affecting the western parts of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao on Wednesday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the rest of Mimaropa, the Visayas, and Mindanao, while isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are likely in Metro Manila and the rest of Calabarzon.

Parts of Mindanao had been hit by floods and landslides in recent days due to rain from the southwest monsoon.

The Philippines’ rainy season began late May.

PAGASA also raised its La Niña Alert last Friday, July 12, citing a 70% chance of the weather phenomenon beginning within the August-October period. La Niña is expected to trigger more rain and possibly more tropical cyclones in the country. – Rappler.com