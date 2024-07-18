PAGASA warns of moderate to intense rain from LPA, southwest monsoon

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The rain on Thursday, July 18, is expected to be worst in Mimaropa, Batangas, Aklan, and Antique

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and the southwest monsoon or habagat are both causing rain in parts of the country on Thursday, July 18.

The LPA was last spotted in the vicinity of Catbalogan City, Samar, early Thursday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

It only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone, but it has been dumping moderate to heavy rain.

PAGASA said in an advisory at 11 am on Thursday that the LPA and the southwest monsoon will bring heavy to intense rain to the region of Mimaropa and the provinces of Batangas, Aklan, and Antique.

Moderate to heavy rain is also likely in Metro Manila, the rest of Calabarzon, Bataan, Masbate, the rest of Western Visayas, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Zamboanga Peninsula, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, and Lanao del Sur on Thursday.

PAGASA advised areas affected by the LPA and the southwest monsoon to stay on alert for floods and landslides, especially areas that are prone to hazards or have already experienced significant rainfall in recent days.

Other parts of the country may also see isolated or scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.

The rainy season has been underway since late May, but there are monsoon breaks or relatively dry periods.

So far, the Philippines has had only one tropical cyclone in 2024 – Typhoon Aghon (Ewiniar) in May. For July to December, PAGASA estimated that there could be 10 to 16 tropical cyclones. – Rappler.com