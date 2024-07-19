Another low pressure area forms while first LPA moves away from land

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PAGASA says on Friday afternoon, July 19, that both low pressure areas have a high likelihood of developing into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines – A second low pressure area (LPA) formed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), still located far from the country’s landmass as of Friday, July 19.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the second LPA was 865 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas on Friday afternoon.

It is not yet affecting any part of the country due to its distance from land.

Meanwhile, the first LPA, which brought heavy rain to parts of the Philippines in recent days, has no more direct impact on the country since it is already moving away from landmass.

The first LPA was last spotted 365 kilometers west of Tanauan City, Batangas, also on Friday afternoon.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda said both LPAs have a high likelihood of developing into a tropical cyclone within 24 hours.

The next two tropical cyclone names on the weather bureau’s list are Butchoy and Carina.

While the first LPA is no longer causing rain, the southwest monsoon or habagat is expected to trigger scattered rain and thunderstorms in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and Sarangani for the rest of Friday.

PAGASA warned that rain from the southwest monsoon may still be moderate to heavy at times.

The rest of the country will only have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Friday evening. – Rappler.com