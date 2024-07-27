Trough of LPA east of Butuan City causing scattered rain

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Three regions and four provinces are affected by the trough of the low pressure area, says PAGASA on Saturday, July 27

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of the low pressure area (LPA) that formed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) last Thursday, July 25, is affecting parts of the country.

The LPA was located 770 kilometers east of Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, on Saturday afternoon, July 27.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is not ruling out the possibility of the LPA developing into a tropical cyclone as it remains over water. But the chances are low, at least in the next 24 hours.

The trough of the LPA is bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms to the regions of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Northern Mindanao, as well as the provinces of Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Quezon.

Flash floods and landslides are possible, especially during periods of moderate to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is affecting the western portions of Luzon and the Visayas.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected in the Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, and Bataan. The rain can be moderate to heavy at times, which may also cause flash floods and landslides.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Western Visayas have generally fair weather, with just isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, still due to the southwest monsoon.

Parts of Luzon are still recovering from the massive floods triggered by the southwest monsoon, which was enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) in the past week. – Rappler.com