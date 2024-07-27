Weather
Weather
PAGASA forecasts

Trough of LPA east of Butuan City causing scattered rain

Acor Arceo

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Trough of LPA east of Butuan City causing scattered rain

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of July 27, 2024, 4:30 pm.

PAGASA

Three regions and four provinces are affected by the trough of the low pressure area, says PAGASA on Saturday, July 27

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of the low pressure area (LPA) that formed inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) last Thursday, July 25, is affecting parts of the country.

The LPA was located 770 kilometers east of Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, on Saturday afternoon, July 27.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is not ruling out the possibility of the LPA developing into a tropical cyclone as it remains over water. But the chances are low, at least in the next 24 hours.

The trough of the LPA is bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms to the regions of Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Northern Mindanao, as well as the provinces of Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Quezon.

Flash floods and landslides are possible, especially during periods of moderate to heavy rain.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is affecting the western portions of Luzon and the Visayas.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected in the Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales, and Bataan. The rain can be moderate to heavy at times, which may also cause flash floods and landslides.

Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Western Visayas have generally fair weather, with just isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, still due to the southwest monsoon.

Parts of Luzon are still recovering from the massive floods triggered by the southwest monsoon, which was enhanced by Typhoon Carina (Gaemi) in the past week. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Clothing, Apparel, Person

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
More from Acor Arceo

PAGASA

weather disturbances